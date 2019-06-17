Photo Flash: First Look at HANSEL AND GRETEL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

With 7 lead performers at each performance, an ensemble of 30, and an orchestra of 19, plus conductor, Hansel and Gretel will be the Open Air Theatre's largest Company.

Rachel Kelly and Heather Lowe share the role of Hansel. Susanna Hurrell and Elizabeth Karani share the role of Gretel. Mother is played by Rosie Aldridge and Gweneth Ann Rand, and Father by Duncan Rock and Ben McAteer. Alasdair Elliott and John Findon share the role of the Witch. Gillian Keith takes the role of the Sandman at all performances, with He Wu as the Dew Fairy.

Joining conductor Ben Glassberg and director Timothy Sheader, design is by Peter McKintosh, movement direction by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph.

For more information: www.OpenAirTheatre.com or call 0333 400 3562.





