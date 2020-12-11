Photo Flash: Check Out New Productions Shots of SIX at the Lyric theatre

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

New West End production photos have been released of SIX at the Lyric theatre! The production stars Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Sophie Isaacs (Katherine Howard), Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr).

Check out the photos below!

SIX recently announced an 11-week extension to its West End season at the Lyric theatre to catch Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's smash hit before it returns to the Arts Theatre.

SIX was the first musical to resume performances in the West End since theatres were closed down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SIX producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles say, "We have been thrilled and overwhelmed by the response for tickets. Audiences are obviously desperate to get back to the theatre. We hope that after several false starts we will be able to proceed in London and Salford as planned."

Writer and co-director, Lucy Moss, promises the Queendom that the new London production will be "the shiniest version of SIX yet!"

SIX will perform 9 shows a week at the Lyric Theatre in London where capacity has been reduced to 50% to comply with the latest COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night in New York on Thursday March 12 cancelled when the New York Governor shut down Broadway three hours before the show was due to open.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Courtney Bowman with Danielle Steers, Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Alexia McIntosh Natalie Paris, Sophie Isaacs.

Amy Shaw

Natalie Paris and cast

Sophie Isaacs

Alexia McIntosh

Danielle Steers, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh