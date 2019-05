Disney's Aladdin welcomed its 2 millionth customer in London on 1 May!

The lucky audience members - sisters Megan and Imogen Steyn came to the show to celebrate Megan's 21st birthday and hung around for a special meet and greet and photo with Trevor Dion Nicholas (Genie), Courtney Reed (Jasmine) and Matthew Croke (Aladdin).

See a photo from their visit below!





