Photo: First Look at Lauren Drew in the Title Role of LIZZIE The Musical at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

London performances of true crime punk rock musical Lizzie The Musical start tonight

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

With London performances of true crime punk rock musical LIZZIE the Musical starting tonight at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, a gory new photo has been released of Lauren Drew as infamous Lizzie Borden.

Check out the photo below!

LIZZIE is directed & choreographed by William Whelton, co-founder  of Manchester's acclaimed Hope Mill Theatre.

London run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant,  from 26 October to 2 December.

The cast features three stars of ‘SIX' the musical:

Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon, ‘SIX', UK tour; Brooke in ‘Legally Blonde', Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; ‘The Voice' 2021 semi finalist, team will.i.am) plays Lizzie.

Maiya Quansah-Breed (Olivier nominated Best Supporting Actress as Catherine Parr, ‘SIX', original West End cast; Mimi in ‘Rent', Hope Mill Theatre; and just announced to play Princess Diana in ‘Diana the Musical in concert) is Alice.

Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves, SIX', UK tour, Anna of Cleves & Catherine Aragon alternates in ‘SIX', West End; Alysha in ‘American Idiot', UK tour, Dionne in ‘Hair', 50th anniversary UK tour, ‘The Voice' 2022 semi-finalist under the name Shaka, team Olly Murs) is Emma.

Mairi Barclay (Fastrada/Berthe in ‘Pippin', Southwark Playhouse; Monkey in Ian McKellen's ‘Mother Goose', West End & UK tour) is Bridget.

Ayesha Patel (Dima Bawab in ‘Broken Wings', Charing Cross Theatre, receiving a Broadway World nomination for ‘Best Performance as an Understudy or Alternate' for covering and playing the lead role of Selma Karamy) is cover Bridget.

Emma Louise Hoey (Lou in ‘Club Mex', Hope Mill Theatre) is cover Lizzie and Alice.

Creative team:
Director/Choreographer William Whelton
Set and Lighting Design Andrew Exeter
Musical Supervision Katy Richardson
Associate Choreographer Yandass Ndlovu
Video Design Dan Light
Musical Direction Honor Halford-MacLeod
Costume Design Rachel Tansey
Sound Design Adam Fisher
Casting by Pearson Casting CDG CDA CSA
Produced by Hope Mill Theatre.
LIZZIE premiered in New York in 2009 at The Living Theatre, with the Danish production of the show running in London in 2017 at the Greenwich Theatre.

This new production will be the first UK-created version of the show and the first UK tour.

Photo: First Look at Lauren Drew in the Title Role of LIZZIE The Musical at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme

SOLT and UK Theatre have shared their list of priorities for an incoming government, which includes supporting and enhancing critical cultural infrastructure by increasing capital funding for the theatre estate to make energy efficiency adaptations.

2
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Ha Photo
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Hall

Special guests Laura Mvula, Youssou N’Dour, and Ibrahim Maalouf will join Angélique Kidjo for her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 17 November 2023. The Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner will be holding a celebration of her 40-year career, performing her greatest hits accompanied by her band and the Chineke! Orchestra.

3
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS Photo
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS

SIX's Monique Ashe-Palmer and RSC's Yasmin Taheri lead the cast of £1 THURSDAYS, the new play from Kat Rose-Martin.

4
THE AYES HAVE IT is Coming to the West End For a Special One-Off Performance Photo
THE AYES HAVE IT is Coming to the West End For a Special One-Off Performance

The hit Edinburgh Fringe Show The Ayes Have It is coming to the West End in a special one-off performance. The production will be performed at the Leicester Square Theatre on November 21st. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON

Recommended For You