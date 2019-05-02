Phoebe Waller-Bridge's FLEABAG To Play The West End

DryWrite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre have today announced that the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning FLEABAG is to play the West End for a strictly limited four week run this summer. Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones, the one-woman show just finished playing to a sold-out house Off-Broadway in New York, and premiered its second season on BBC Three to universal acclaim. The homecoming run will be the last time Waller-Bridge will perform the piece. The play will begin previews on 20 August 2019 with an opening night on Wednesday 28th August 7:30pm at Wyndham's Theatre. Tickets go on sale to the public at 3pm today, with 25% of tickets at 25 or less.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge said: Looooonddddooooonn!! "

Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre said: It's a privilege to have contributed to the journey of FLEABAG with Phoebe thus far and we couldn't be more pleased the show is returning home to London alongside DryWrite for a West End run.

FLEABAG was originally produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vicky Jones and producer Francesca Moody's company DryWrite. It previewed at Soho Theatre before its Edinburgh Festival debut in 2013, winning rave reviews and a Fringe First Award. It returned to play the Soho Theatre in London that autumn and was revived by DryWrite and Soho Theatre in 2014 and 2016, as well as touring the UK (2015 and 2018), South Korea (2014) and Australia (2018) and an Edinburgh Festival revival as part of the British Council Edinburgh Showcase (2017). The production also won The Stage Best Solo Performer Award, the Off-West End Award for Most Promising New Playwright and Best Female Performance, and was nominated for an Olivier Award and an Evening Standard Award. In 2019, Annapurna Theatre produced the New York Off-Broadway premiere, co-produced by DryWrite and Soho Theatre. The extended, sold-out New York run earned Waller-Bridge a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance, a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Show, and a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

FLEABAG was adapted into a BBC Three Television series in partnership with Amazon Prime Video in 2016 and earned Phoebe a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. The series was also nominated for a Gotham Independent Film Award, Television Critics Association Award and Critics Choice TV Award, among other accolades. The BBC and Amazon renewed the series for a second season, which premiered on BBC Three earlier this year and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 17th. Waller-Bridge also created and wrote the first season of the celebrated BBC America television series Killing Eve, which was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe and 15 BAFTA TV Awards.

FLEABAG is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. Fleabag may appear emotionally unfiltered and oversexed, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig caf struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

Fleabag is produced by DryWrite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre.





