Peter Capaldi, Sheila Atim, ZoÃ« Wanamaker, Chris O'Dowd and More Star Will Lead CONSTELLATIONS at the Vaudeville Theatre

Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst will revive his acclaimed Royal Court, West End and Broadway production of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS which will run at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre from 18 June - 12 September 2021.

In an innovative producing model, devised in response to the pandemic, four brand new casts will take turns to journey through the multiverse exploring the infinite possibilities of a relationship; each refracting the play afresh. The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June - 1 August) Peter Capaldi and ZoÃ« Wanamaker (23 June - 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July - 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August - 12 September). The production will run in accordance with the latest UK government social distancing guidelines.

CONSTELLATIONS, co-produced with Wessex Grove and Eleanor Lloyd Productions, will take place at the Vaudeville while The Donmar Warehouse building remains closed until September 2021.

The Donmar is currently undertaking a series of essential building works at its Earlham street home to replace key infrastructure within the venue, including the lift, plant, ventilation and air-flow which are either obsolete or require major modernisation. In addition, the works will significantly improve the accessibility of the Donmar through the installation of a street level ramp, automated front doors and more open and inclusive front of house spaces.

While its physical space is closed for essential building works, Donmar Associate Sacha Wares' new company Trial & Error, together with writer Ella Hickson and ScanLAB Projects, are creating a performance titled ADULT CHILDREN in a digital replica of the Donmar auditorium. To stage this poignant, short play, the theatre environment, locations and over fifty performers and audience members are all being separately captured using 3D scanning techniques. ADULT CHILDREN will be available from May.

The Donmar also today announces a UK tour of BLINDNESS in 2021. Following its sell-out run as one of the first UK venues to reopen in summer 2020, Simon Stephens' acclaimed sound installation BLINDNESS, based on the novel by JosÃ© Saramago, directed by Walter Meierjohann with the voice of Juliet Stevenson, has transferred to New York (where it is currently playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre), The Netherlands, Mexico (voiced in Spanish by Marina De Tavira), New Zealand and Hong Kong. Next, UK audiences will be able to experience BLINDNESS presented at the Oxford Playhouse, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Theatr Clwyd, Yvonne Arnaud, Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Eden Court and Poole Lighthouse between 28 May - 17 July 2021.

Following a successful live broadcast, the Donmar Local Company's inaugural production ASSEMBLY, written by Nina Segal and directed by Joseph Hancock, is now available to view on The Donmar Warehouse's YouTube channel for another 3 weeks until 25 April 2021. This innovative production brought together live performance, animation and sound, and was streamed live from multiple locations across the UK, with over 6500 views to-date.

As part of the Donmar's commitment to accessible ticket prices, over 500 free tickets for CONSTELLATIONS will be available for audiences aged under 26 as part of the Donmar's YOUNG+FREE scheme, generously supported by IHS Markit. In addition, 5000 tickets priced at Â£20 will be available across the run.

The Donmar remains committed to access across all of its work: BLINDNESS UK tour will be accompanied with audio described and captioned (in venue and at home) options following the success of the Donmar run, ADULT CHILDREN will have captioning and Audio Introduction by Vocaleyes, and each CONSTELLATIONS cast will have an audio described and captioned performance.

Within the Constellations production team, the Donmar will be supporting six creative assistant roles, who will collaborate with and be mentored by the creative team throughout the process, as part of the Donmar's commitment to supporting artists from backgrounds currently underrepresented at the Donmar and within the wider theatre industry.

Speaking about artistic projects for summer 2021, Artistic Director Michael Longhurst said:

"We are delighted to have been able to utilise this period of closure for vital building work. In the meantime, I am proud that international transfers, national touring, digital innovation through new collaborations, a community production and a West End revival with a twist, mean we will continue to engage audiences and artists during this time. Reviving Constellations with four brilliant casts in rep - varying the age, ethnicity, sexuality and nationality of the lovers - feels like a thrilling way to help reanimate the West End, offering audiences multiple new interpretations of this life-affirming play about choice. I am so grateful to this astonishing company of actors who have united to celebrate the possibilities of the multiverse and the joy of live performance. We are also putting the finishing touches to our reopening season, which we will be sharing soon, and can't wait to welcome audiences back to our improved theatre on Earlham Street in September."

Speaking about the Donmar's refurbishment project, Executive Director Henny Finch said:

"In March last year we made the necessary decision to halt a long-planned refurbishment of our Covent Garden home in the face of the Covid-19 closure, in order to focus on stabilising the organisation and supporting staff and freelancers. We spent time refining the scope of the original project to address the most critical issues, and now, thanks to our generous supporters including the Wolfson Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, Foyle Foundation, The McLain Foundation, IHS Markit and Backstage Trust, we are delighted to announce this smaller but no less impactful capital programme which is due to be completed in the summer of 2021. This work will leave the Donmar more welcoming, more accessible, with state of the art ventilation, more spacious bars and more environmentally sustainable. Our RESTART fundraising appeal will be launched to support both the building works and the Donmar's programme of activities taking place ahead of reopening, and will include the opportunity to name seats in the refurbished auditorium."

