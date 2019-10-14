Park Theatre Reveals New 2020 Season Details

Park Theatre today announced details for their inaugural season of 2020. Featuring an array of premieres and celebrated revivals, the new season places particular focus on stories surrounding race, faith and sexuality to reflect the theatre's ever-diversifying community.

Artistic Director Jez Bond says: "Once more this season we're bringing a wealth of new writing to the stage - in terms of both UK and world premieres, along with an exciting 10th anniversary revival. As a theatre that embraces its local community we are proud to be collaborating with a diverse range of artists to present a variety of plays which will engage and resonate with all Londoners."

The London transfer of Hope Mill Theatre's celebrated RAGS The Musical opens the new Park200 season, as the songwriters of Wicked & Annie and the book-writer of Fiddler on the Roof tell the powerful tale of a group of Jewish immigrants arriving to start new lives in America. Simon Callow's translation of La Cage aux Folles [The Play] follows, as the French farce that inspired four blockbuster films and a Tony Award-winning musical makes its English language world premiere. Next is Bruce Norris's Tony and Olivier Award-winning Clybourne Park: a powerfully sharp satire set over two different time periods, revived for the play's 10th anniversary. Park Theatre and Talawa Theatre Company (the UK's most successful Black theatre company) partner for A Place for We, telling an inter-generational story of London's changing communities. The Garden of Words receives its world theatrical premiere to conclude the Park200 season, as the stereotype-defying Anime unites Japanese and British creatives through visual storytelling onstage.

Park90's new season commences with Shackleton and his Stowaway: the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe sell-out show based on the true story of an 18-year-old shipman who secretly boarded the ill-fated ship of Earnest Shackleton. Arising from Park Theatre's Script Accelerator development programme, Time and Tide is an LGBTQ comic drama set within a Norfolk seaside community struggling with change. The black comedy farce Corpse! receives a revival, as an exceedingly poor actor decides to murder his excessively rich twin. The poignant new drama Never Not Once receives its UK premiere, as an American college student undergoes a search for her father against the wishes of her two mothers. Set in Britain, 1981, The Still Room is a coming of age story following a young hotel waitress whose perceptions of the world are challenged by a new colleague, as she plans to escape her hometown. Burkas and Bacon Butties closes the Park90 season, as co-writer Shamia Chalabi bases this story of a Muslim family caught between tradition and their new life in Wigan on her real-life experiences.

