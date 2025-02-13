PRIDE & PREJUDICE Cast Announced at Guildford Shakespeare Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guildford Shakespeare Company have announced that the original three cast members from our 5-star Pride & Prejudice are returning for 2025 - the 250th Anniversary Year of Jane Austen's birth.

GSC's adaptation of Jane Austen's best-loved romantic comedy sees three actors conjure 18 unforgettable characters to life in a breathless 120 minutes.

April Hughes ("delightful" Muddy Stilettos), SARAH GOBRAN ("masterful" British Theatre Guide) and LUKE BARTON ("an especially nuanced performance" The Stage), will be reprising their roles for the tour which starts in Ipswich, before visiting Guildford, Wilton's Music Hall in London and Bermuda aboard Cunard's Queen Victoria.

Later in the year, the show will also make GSC's American debut when it transfers to New York.

Premiering in Guildford in February 2024, the production is adapted and directed by ABIGAIL PICKARD PRICE. Replete with Regency dances, dresses and desires, it is intricately choreographed by AMY LAWRENCE and elegantly designed by NEIL IRISH.

The production coincides with the start of the 250th Anniversary Year of Jane Austen's birth on 16th December 1775.

MATT PINCHES (GSC Co-Founder & Producer): "To have all three original cast members return for this production is incredibly exciting. Audiences in Guildford and London completely fell in love with April, Sarah and Luke, who make this whirlwind of a show a joy to behold. When so much work, talent and dedication go into making a piece of theatre it is incredibly rewarding when all that commitment and love receives another life, to be shared with even more people. It's also very special to know that we're playing a small role in the 250th Anniversary global celebrations of one of the greatest novelists in the English language."

