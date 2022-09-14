POTTED PANTO Returns to the Apollo Theatre in December

'Potted Panto', written by double Olivier nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner (also former CBBC TV presenters) and Richard Hurst, is a madcap ride through the biggest stories and best-loved characters from the wonderful world of pantomime.

Over 70 hilarious minutes, our dastardly double act dash from rubbing Aladdin's lamp to roaming the golden streets of Dick Whittington's London and making sure that Cinderella gets to the Ball. Not to mention the full-scale versions of Snow White and Sleeping Beauty which see the boys trying to work out not only how two people can play 7 dwarves, but also which of them will make the prettiest princess!

'Potted Panto' had its West End premiere at the Vaudeville theatre in 2010 and was subsequently nominated for Best Entertainment in the Olivier Awards. It is unmissable fun, whether you're six or 106!

The seventh annual 'Potted Panto' West End season will be at the Apollo theatre from Saturday 17 December 2022 - Sunday 8 January 2023.

There will be 200 tickets for £20 at every performance.