PIPPIN Announces Third and Final Extension at The Garden Theatre

PIPPIN will now run through Saturday 17 October.

There's more magic to do... critically acclaimed 'Pippin' has announced a final week's extension at London's exciting new outdoor theatre venue, The Garden Theatre.

'Pippin', which has received 4 Off West End Award nominations - Best Musical Production (Steven Dexter), Best Ensemble, Choreography (Nick Winston) and Musical Director (MIchael Bradley) - will now end its run on Saturday 17 October.

Producer Peter Bull, Lambco Productions and The Garden Theatre at The Eagle in Vauxhall have also received the first OneOFF Award from the Off West End Awards, celebrating the creation of a new venue against the odds and launching with the first Off West End production since lockdown began in March 2020.

The press night for 'Naked Boys Singing', that launches the new Eagle Late slot, will move a week to Friday 16 October at 8.30pm to comply with the new 10pm Covid curfew.



"Producer Peter Bull said: "Lyn Gardner asked in her review of 'Pippin' 'what kind of mad optimist and dreamer opens a theatre venue during a pandemic?'. Well, we did and the success of The Garden Theatre has exceeded all our expectations. We have now installed outdoor heating and a new sound system and created 3 dressing rooms within the venue as we prepare to announce a slew of productions taking us into 2021."



Eagle owner Mark Oakley said: "Wow! 4 Offie nominations and the OneOFF award - I am absolutely chuffed for our theatre production company and all involved who have created something totally unique and a lifeline to my business. If The Garden Theatre had not happened The Eagle would not have survived. But as we celebrated this incredible new attraction for all to enjoy, we received the bitter 10pm curfew blow. However, the show will go on..."



The 'Pippin' cast features Ryan Anderson, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Joanne Clifton, Harry Francis and Dan Krikler. Creative team: Director Steven Dexter, Choreographer Nick Winston, Musical Director Michael Bradley, Designer David Shields, Lighting Designer Richard Lambert, Casting by Anne Vosser. It is produced by Peter Bull for LAMBCO Productions.



Originally Produced on the Broadway stage by Stuart Ostrow Directed on the Broadway stage by Bob Fosse. 2013 Broadway revival directed by Diane Paulus. Theo ending originally conceived in 1998 by Mitch Sebastian. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

INFORMATION

Peter Bull for LAMBCO Productions

presents



'Pippin'



Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by Roger O. Hirson

Directed by Steven Dexter



The Garden Theatrea

at The Eagle

349 Kennington Lane

London SE11 5QY

(nearest tube/train: Vauxhall)



Now booking to Sunday 17 October



Doors will open 30mins before the performance



Tickets:£20.00 + bkng fee



Bookings/website:

www.gardentheatre.co.uk



The performance is 90mins with a 5 min pause



The Garden Theatre at The Eagle

follows Government guidelines in its operations



Social Distancing is in place with seat allocations by the theatre staff



The venue is outdoors



Please order drinks for before the show and interval drinks immediately upon arrival and they will be served to you in your seating bubbles



Please arrive at least 45 mins before performance start time to allow individual bubble seating

to occur in good time



Doors will open 1 hour before performance time.



Temperature will be checked on arrival and contact details taken for Test and Trace



All audience members must wear face masks or coverings during the performance

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You