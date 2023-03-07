PETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Embark on UK Tour
Performances begin at Richmond Theatre on 23 September.
Mischief, the multi award-winning company responsible for the global comedy phenomenon, The Play That Goes Wrong, and the BBC One television series, The Goes Wrong Show, have announced a major UK tour of their West End hit show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong.
Opening at Richmond Theatre on 23 September, the production will visit Aylesbury, Nottingham, Liverpool, Southampton, Wolverhampton, Bath, Leeds, Cardiff, Canterbury, Newcastle and Sheffield, with further dates coming soon. Tickets go on sale today (at some venues). Touring cast to be announced.
Co-penned by Mischief's celebrated writing trio, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much- loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?
Simultaneous to this UK tour announcement, the original Mischief team are now in final technical rehearsals for the opening of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where previews commence on 17 March. The production will play in New York for a strictly limited 16 and a half week run. This is Mischief's second show to open on the Great White Way following The Play That Goes Wrong which enjoyed a 20-month run at the Lyceum Theatre and transferred to the New World Stages Theatre where it is still running off-Broadway.
Nominated for an Olivier Award for 'Best New Comedy' in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End seasons, a tour of Australia and New Zealand and two UK tours. BBC One broadcast a one-hour version of the show on primetime television in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator, watched by an audience of over six million worldwide.
Jonathan Sayer, Creative Director of Mischief says: "I'm absolutely delighted that Peter Pan Goes Wrong will be returning to bring joy across the country. It's such a special show for us and includes some of our most ambitious comic sequences to date."
Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins and sound by Ella Wahlström. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.
Mischief's other stage successes include The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, Broadway and on tour across the UK and internationally with productions staged on every continent - with the exception of Antarctica), Mind Mangler - Member of the Tragic Circle, Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Mischief Movie Night. Their 'Royal Television Society' award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, with further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity special last Christmas. The second series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer.