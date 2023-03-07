PETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Embark on UK Tour

Mischief, the multi award-winning company responsible for the global comedy phenomenon, The Play That Goes Wrong, and the BBC One television series, The Goes Wrong Show, have announced a major UK tour of their West End hit show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Opening at Richmond Theatre on 23 September, the production will visit Aylesbury, Nottingham, Liverpool, Southampton, Wolverhampton, Bath, Leeds, Cardiff, Canterbury, Newcastle and Sheffield, with further dates coming soon. Tickets go on sale today (at some venues). Touring cast to be announced.

Co-penned by Mischief's celebrated writing trio, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much- loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Simultaneous to this UK tour announcement, the original Mischief team are now in final technical rehearsals for the opening of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where previews commence on 17 March. The production will play in New York for a strictly limited 16 and a half week run. This is Mischief's second show to open on the Great White Way following The Play That Goes Wrong which enjoyed a 20-month run at the Lyceum Theatre and transferred to the New World Stages Theatre where it is still running off-Broadway.

Nominated for an Olivier Award for 'Best New Comedy' in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End seasons, a tour of Australia and New Zealand and two UK tours. BBC One broadcast a one-hour version of the show on primetime television in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator, watched by an audience of over six million worldwide.

Jonathan Sayer, Creative Director of Mischief says: "I'm absolutely delighted that Peter Pan Goes Wrong will be returning to bring joy across the country. It's such a special show for us and includes some of our most ambitious comic sequences to date."

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins and sound by Ella Wahlström. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Mischief's other stage successes include The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, Broadway and on tour across the UK and internationally with productions staged on every continent - with the exception of Antarctica), Mind Mangler - Member of the Tragic Circle, Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Mischief Movie Night. Their 'Royal Television Society' award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, with further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity special last Christmas. The second series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Tour Dates

Sat 23 Sep - Sun 1 Oct

RICHMOND Theatre

Little Green, Richmond TW9 1QH

Eves: 7.30pm

Mats: Sun 2pm, Wed 2.30pm, Sat (30 Sep) 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 0333 009 6690 | atgtickets.com/Richmond

Tue 3 - Sun 8 Oct

AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre

Exchange St, Aylesbury HP20 1UG

Eves: 7.30pm

Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm, Sun 2pm

BOX OFFICE 0333 009 6690 | atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

Tue 10 - Sun 15 Oct

NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

Eves: 7.30pm

Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm, Sun 2pm

BOX OFFICE 0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk

Tue 17 - Sat 21 Oct

LIVERPOOL Empire

Lime Street, Liverpool, Merseyside L1 1JE

Eves: 7.30pm

Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 0333 009 6690 | atgtickets.com/Liverpool

Tue 24 - Sat 28 Oct

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower

Empire Lane, Southampton, SO15 1AP

Eves: 7pm

Mats: Wed, Fri & Sat 2pm

BOX OFFICE 02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk

Mon 30 Oct - Sat 4 Nov

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DE

Eves: 7.30pm

Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 01902 42 92 12 | grandtheatre.co.uk

Mon 6 - Sat 11 Nov

BATH Theatre Royal

Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET

Eves: 7.30pm

Mats: Wed, Thu & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk

Mon 15 - Sat 20 Jan

LEEDS Grand Theatre

46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

Eves: 7.30pm

Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 0844 848 2700 | leedsheritagetheatres.com

Mon 22 - Sat 27 Jan

CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre

Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL

Eves: 7.30pm

Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 029 2063 6464 | wmc.org.uk

Tue 30 Jan - Sun 4 Feb

CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre

The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS

Eves: 7.30pm

Mats: Thu, Sat, Sun 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 01227 787787 | marlowetheatre.com

Mon 12 - Sat 17 Feb

NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal

100 Grey St, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR

Eves: 7.30pm

Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 2.30pm

BOX OFFICE 08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk

Mon 19 - Sat 24 Feb

SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA

Eves: 7.45pm

Mats: Thu 2pm, Sat 3pm