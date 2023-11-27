Open Bar Theatre Returns with Touring Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good-humour.” Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

Open Bar Theatre, known for their whirlwind Shakespeare productions in Fuller's pub gardens return to some of their favourite locations with their magical adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Trunks will transform into beds, fireplaces and even snowy Victorian lamp posts as four actors take on all the characters in this lively, music filled adaptation of Charles Dickens' most treasured Christmas tale.

In a unique partnership, Open Bar is supported by Fuller’s who act as full executive producers of the tour. A Christmas Carol will be performed in a mixture of function rooms, marquees and heated covered outdoor spaces to audiences of enthusiastic Fuller's punters.

Director Nicky Diss says, “There is no fourth wall in an Open Bar show...we never pretend the audience isn't there. Just like Shakespeare, Dickens had a direct dialogue with his audience. He asks your opinion in the pages, he reaches out to you. We include a lot of the narration in the performance because without it you lose so much of him...his message, his voice and, most critically for us, his wit.”

Open Bar was founded by Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin and they produce all the shows together. They also run Open Book Theatre which takes free theatrical adaptations of classic literature into libraries. Vicky says, “A Christmas Carol is a perfect blend of the laugh out loud comedy that we bring to pub gardens in the summer and the heartwarming storytelling we take to children’s libraries with Open Book. Christmas can feel so hectic (and we’ve been short-changed over recent years!) so it feels wonderful to have an hour of festive magic that can bring people together.”

Touring dates:

29th Nov – The Plough Inn, Norwood Green 7.30pm

1st Dec – The White Buck, Burley 7.30pm

2nd Dec – The Bull Hotel, Bridport 7.30pm

3rd Dec – The Hampshire Hog, Waterlooville 7.30pm

4th Dec – The Bear of Burton, Christchurch 7.30pm

5th Dec – The Cromwell Arms, Romsey 7.30pm

6th Dec - The Ship Inn, Havant 7.30pm

8th Dec – The Mayfly, Stockbridge 3pm & 7.30pm

10th Dec – Bel and the Dragon, Churt 3.30pm

11th Dec – The Windmill, Portishead 7.30pm

12th Dec – The Narrowboat, Reading 7.30pm

13th Dec – The Mill, Elstead 7.30pm

14th Dec – The King’s Head, Wickham 7.30pm

16th Dec – The Fox & Pelican, Hindhead 2pm

16th Dec – The Jolly Farmer, Alton 7.30pm

17th Dec – The Anglers, Twickenham 7.30pm

18th Dec – The Frog & Wicket, Eversley 7.30pm

19th Dec – The Turks Head, St Margaret’s 7.30pm

20th Dec – The Harpenden Arms, Harpenden 7.30pm

22nd Dec – The Princess Royal, Farnham 7.30pm

23rd Dec – The Hare & Hounds, Osterley 7.30pm