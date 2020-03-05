Olivier Awards Release Official Podcast Hosted by Magic Radio's Alice Arnold

Britain's most prestigious stage honours, The Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard, have released an official podcast to mark this year's ceremony. Taking place on 5th April 2020, the awards celebrate the best of London theatre and have become a key date in the calendar for those visiting and working in Theatreland.



The podcast is hosted by Magic Radio presenter Alice Arnold and aims to be a companion for theatre lovers who want to learn more about the productions and individuals up for prizes this year. Each episode will feature in-depth discussion, and there'll be clips from the shows as well as interviews with some of the 2020 nominees.



The first episode of the series is out now and looks at this year's nominations, as first revealed by West End stars Gavin Creel and Alexia McIntosh in London this week (3rd March). Joining Alice is special guest Julian Bird, Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre and host of digital station Magic at the Musicals' Sunday afternoon show, 'The Green Room'.



Speaking about the new podcast, host Alice Arnold said "The Olivier Awards celebrate the best and brightest talent within UK theatre, and this podcast is tailored for theatre obsessives such as myself who crave to know more about who the individuals are or how the productions came to be. We'll be meeting with nominees, playing clips from the shows, plus there'll be heaps of discussion all about this year's awards, ensuring you'll be an expert by the time the ceremony takes place on 5th April."



Hosted by Jason Manford, The Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard will be held at London's Royal Albert Hall and will be broadcast live on Magic Radio. Featuring incredible performances from the hottest shows, the star-studded night recognises talent both on and offstage, with judging conducted by industry professionals and members of the theatre-going public.



The first episode of The Olivier Awards podcast is available now, with new episodes available very week in the run-up to the ceremony. Head to podfollow.com/olivier-awards





