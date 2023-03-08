Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oliver Tompsett Will Lead PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Savoy Theatre

Tompsett will star as Edward Lewis through Sunday 18 June 2023 when the production leaves London ahead of embarking on a UK and Ireland Tour.

Mar. 08, 2023  
Pretty Woman

Oliver Tompsett will star as Edward Lewis from Tuesday 4 April 2023 in Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre until Sunday 18 June 2023 when the production leaves London ahead of embarking on a UK and Ireland Tour opening at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on 17 October 2023. Casting for the UK and Ireland Tour to be announced.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL opened in London's West End at the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2020 before reopening at The Savoy Theatre in July 2021

Oliver Tompsett is currently starring as Shakespeare in & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre. His many other West End theatre credits include Charlie Price in Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre, Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls at The Phoenix Theatre, Galileo in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, Drew Boley in Rock of Ages at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Fiyero in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre and Mamma Mia! at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL currently stars Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward, Danny Mac as Edward Lewis (until 2 April 2023), Courtney Bowman as Kit De Luca and Andy Barke as Happy Man/Mr Thompson. The cast is completed by John Addison, Jemma Alexander, Becky Anderson, Matt Bateman, Patrick Barrett, Robertina Bonano, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Daniel Clift, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Elishia Edwards, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Helen Hill, Mark Holden, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Kurt Kansley, Georgia Kleopa, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Curtis Patrick, Hassun Sharif, Cilla Silvia and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews, and a US Tour of the show opened in October 2021.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., Roy Furman, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead and Stage Entertainment.




Related Stories
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will embark on a UK and Ireland Tour opening at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on 17 October 2023. Casting and further venues will be announced soon.
Show of the Week: Get Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Photo
Show of the Week: Get Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
It's time to head back to Beverly Hills and experience one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time live on stage at it’s glamorous new home - the Savoy Theatre. Get ready to fall in love London as the record breaking box office smash-hit musical returns.
Photos: All New Photos of Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUS Photo
Photos: All New Photos of Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL
All new production photos have been released for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre starring Courtney Bowman as Kit De Luca and Andy Barke as Happy Man/Mr Thompson.
Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke Join PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL in the West End Photo
Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke Join PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL in the West End
West End sensation Courtney Bowman will star as Kit De Luca and current cast member Andy Barke will take on the role of Happy Man/Mr Thompson in Pretty Woman the Musical from Tuesday 15 November.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Pretty Woman Magnet

Pretty Woman Magnet

Pretty Woman Lapel Pin

Pretty Woman Lapel Pin




More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Eve Leigh's WILDLIFE ROAD at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Eve Leigh's WILDLIFE ROAD at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse
March 7, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Eve Leigh’s new play Wildfire Road opens tomorrow evening in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield.
MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final RunMEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final Run
March 7, 2023

Following a five-star, sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe 2021, runs at Park Theatre, King's Head Theatre and a UK tour, the acclaimed tragicomedy Mediocre White Male is returning to the King's Head from the 12th-18th March for its final London run before being developed into a radio play for BBC Radio 4. 
Major Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosian's Mayfair GalleriesMajor Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosian's Mayfair Galleries
March 7, 2023

Gagosian has announced To Bend the Ear of the Outer World: Conversations on contemporary abstract painting, an exhibition of new and recent works by more than forty artists from the Americas, United Kingdom, and Germany.
Full Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIREFull Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE
March 7, 2023

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will preview on television for the first time in the U.K. on 17 March 2023 with an exclusive performance on BBC's Comic Relief.
INVISIBLE Returns To The Bush Theatre in MayINVISIBLE Returns To The Bush Theatre in May
March 7, 2023

Invisible, the critically acclaimed debut play from Nikhil Parmar returns to the Bush Theatre for a limited time ahead of its New York premiere. A  hilariously dark story tracking one man's desperate struggle to be seen as the hero of his own narrative Invisible opens at the Bush on 23 May (press night 25 May) before transferring to New York as part of the 'Brits Off Broadway' season at 59E59 from 13 June.
share