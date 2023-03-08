Oliver Tompsett Will Lead PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Savoy Theatre

Oliver Tompsett will star as Edward Lewis from Tuesday 4 April 2023 in Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre until Sunday 18 June 2023 when the production leaves London ahead of embarking on a UK and Ireland Tour opening at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on 17 October 2023. Casting for the UK and Ireland Tour to be announced.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL opened in London's West End at the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2020 before reopening at The Savoy Theatre in July 2021

Oliver Tompsett is currently starring as Shakespeare in & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre. His many other West End theatre credits include Charlie Price in Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre, Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls at The Phoenix Theatre, Galileo in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, Drew Boley in Rock of Ages at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Fiyero in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre and Mamma Mia! at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL currently stars Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward, Danny Mac as Edward Lewis (until 2 April 2023), Courtney Bowman as Kit De Luca and Andy Barke as Happy Man/Mr Thompson. The cast is completed by John Addison, Jemma Alexander, Becky Anderson, Matt Bateman, Patrick Barrett, Robertina Bonano, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Daniel Clift, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Elishia Edwards, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Helen Hill, Mark Holden, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Kurt Kansley, Georgia Kleopa, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Curtis Patrick, Hassun Sharif, Cilla Silvia and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews, and a US Tour of the show opened in October 2021.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., Roy Furman, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead and Stage Entertainment.