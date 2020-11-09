Oliver Dowden Says He Will Fight to Make Sure Lockdown Restrictions Do Not Last Longer Than Necessary

He shared, “I want you to know that I will be championing the creative industries, every single step of the way,”

The Stage UK has reported that UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden shared his commitment to ensuring that lockdown restrictions in do not last longer than necessary.

Read the full story HERE.

The UK entered its second national lockdown on November 5, and it will last for four weeks, until December 2. Dowden shared:

"And yet of course I know it's been a bad year for everyone in the creative industries. The pandemic has dealt a brutal blow to many of your sectors and very sadly the latest restrictions will again have a significant impact on creative businesses and workers...I want you to know that I will fight hard to make sure those restrictions don't last a day longer than is absolutely necessary."

He continued to say:

"I want you to know that I will be championing the creative industries, every single step of the way," he said.

Check out the full story HERE.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You