OSCAR AT THE CROWN Extends Booking Until January 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RuPaul's Drag Race Star, Jan Sport, will be extending her run in OSCAR AT THE CROWN at The Crown on Tottenham Court Road by two weeks due to popular demand. Jan will now be performing until 16 November 2025.

The theatrical dance party experience, OSCAR AT THE CROWN, which takes place in a secret bunker in an Orwellian future where the only things to survive are reality TV, glitter balls, and the complete works of Oscar Wilde, will also extend booking until 4 January 2026, with tickets on sale now.

Jan Sport (The Voice, America's Got Talent, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars) stars as Oscar Wilde, alongside Kelis Alleyne (Roles of a Lifetime, ChangeTheAct) as Erika, Elizabeth Chalmers (SuperYou, Leicester Curve; A New World, Upstairs at the Gatehouse; OSCAR at The Crown, Edinburgh Fringe; The History of Rock, UK Tour) as Constance, Ella Daini (Clueless the Musical, Bromley; Burlesque, Workshop) as Exile, Estelle Denison-French (FAME, European Tour; Something Rotten!, Frankfurt) as Swing, Luke Farrugia (Frank's Closet, West End; The Lion King: Rhythm of the Pridelands, Disneyland Paris) as Sonja, Zak Marx (Sleeping With Beauty, Union Theatre; Grease, Royal Caribbean; Pop Party, UK Tour) as Bosie, Ran Marner (Why Am I So Single?, Garrick Theatre) as Exile, Dance Captain & Swing, Elinor Morris (The Sound Of Music, West End; Bird Brigade, Workshop) as Ramona, Isidro Ridout (Priscilla The Party, Outernet; Don't Drag Me I'm Scared, Dalston) as Exile, Zofia Weretka (Oscar at The Crown, Off-Broadway) as Vicki, Natalie Yin (Heartstopper, Netflix) as Exile.

Following its success in New York, at the Edinburgh Festival in 2023, the underground dystopian musical invites guests to drink, party and join the throng of colourful outcasts among burnt-out tube carriages and smashed TV screens, as they ignite the fiery embers of a cultural revolution in an Orwellian future, propelled by the dramatic rise and fall of the flamboyant literary icon.

The production is created by The Neon Coven with concept and book by Mark Mauriello; music, lyrics and choreography by Andrew Barret Cox - creator of the biggest RuPaul's Drag Race alumni hits - and direction by Shira Milikowsky, who is lauded for her radical re-imaginings of musicals and classic texts.



Completing the creative team are set, venue & lighting design by Andrew Exeter; sound design by Dan Samson; video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux; music production by Gary Hickeson; co‑lighting design & programming by Matt Davies; additional costume design by Sarah Mercadé; musical direction by Livs Needham; casting by Will Burton CDG; associate director Aidan Harkins; associate choreographer Penny Wildman; associate set designer and art director Natalia Alvarez; props supervision & set decoration by Props by Eve; costume supervision by Bex Kemp; assistant set designers Ryan Webster and Morgan Toole; and assistant lighting designer Matt Hockley.

The show's London venue is a new, purpose-built subterranean space developed by Path Entertainment Group and musical theatre producers ROYO, whose current slate includes Here & Now – The Steps Musical, 13 Going on 30 The Musical and Kinky Boots starring Johannes Radebe.