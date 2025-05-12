OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends Once Again in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following four 2025 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and two 2024 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Operation Mincemeat has announced its 15th extension at the West End's Fortune Theatre, extending its run by another 15 weeks until 28th February 2026.

The news arrives as Alex Young (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Standing at the Sky's Edge, Into the Woods), Danny Becker (Frozen, The Prince of Egypt), Peter McGovern (The History Boys, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery) and Roshani Abbey (Hamilton, &Juliet) take the stage with Chlöe Hart tonight, marking their debut as the new cast, while Jason Kajdi (Matilda international tour, Mary Poppins) joins Geri Allen, George Jennings and Maddie Jackson-Smith to form the Company.

Operation Mincemeat is running simultaneously in London and New York, with the Broadway production recently announcing its third extension through February 15, 2026.

West End Extension tickets are available on General sale on Friday 30th May at 10am from the Official Box Office here and tickets via the ballot are available on Thursday 29th May at 2pm. Broadway tickets and more info here.

Following the success of the Monday ballot, it has now expanded to include Tuesday and Saturday shows to ensure tickets get into the right hands. Monday ticket prices remain frozen at £39.50, and the popular fortnightly £25 ticket lottery continues here. The first ballot draw for the new booking period from 17th November to 28th February will take place on Thursday 29th May at 2pm. Link here.

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at the London Fringe New Diorama Theatre in 2019. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on 9th May 2023 at the Fortune Theatre, where it won the Olivier and WhatsOnstage Awards for 'Best New Musical', alongside garnering 75 five-star reviews and counting, and has become the 'Best reviewed show in West End history.'

The decision to write the musical was the last roll of the dice from a quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and echoes the journey of Beyond the Fringe from the world-famous quartet Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1960, before moving to the Fortune Theatre and later to the Golden in 1962.

The year is 1943 and we're losing the war. Luckily, we're about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse.

Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

The production is directed by 2023 Olivier Award nominated Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky's Edge, National Theatre - 2023 Best New Musical Olivier Award winner), following providing directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, while Olivier Award nominated Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) continues as Choreographer. Also from Standing at the Sky's Edge at the National Theatre on the creative team are: 2023 Olivier Award nominated Ben Stones (Sylvia, The Old Vic) as Set and Costume Designer, Tony Award, six-time Olivier Award and Bafta Award winning Mark Henderson (Girl From the North Country, Broadway & Noël Coward Theatre) as Lighting Designer and Olivier Award winning Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) as Sound Designer. Grammy Award winning and Tony, Emmy & 2024 'Outstanding Musical Contribution' Olivier Award nominated Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Musical, Broadway & Aldwych Theatre) is Orchestrator and Vocal Arranger, while 2024 'Outstanding Musical Contribution' Olivier Award nominated Joe Bunker is Musical Director. Georgie Staight is Associate Director and Paul Isaiah Isles is Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Pearson Casting. The extraordinary debut musical is written and composed by SpitLip - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts.

Operation Mincemeat has won Best Musical3 times-at the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, and Off-West End Awards. To date, the production has received64 nominations, and won 13 awards. On Broadway, the production is currently nominated for 4 2025 Tony Awards,including Best Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Malone, who previously won the Olivier Award in the same category. It has also been recognised with nominations forOutstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Best Musical and Best Ensembleat the BroadwayWorld Awards.

SpitLip (Cumming, Hagan, Hodgson, Roberts) are nominated for Best Book and Best Score at the Tony Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and BroadwayWorld Awards, and have also received Drama Desk Award nominations forOutstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Lyrics.

Malone is additionally nominated for a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Drama League Award, and recently won a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut. Cumming, Hodgson, Roberts, and Hall have all received individual BroadwayWorld Award nominations, with Cumming also nominated for 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

Operation Mincemeat is produced in the West End and Broadway by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

