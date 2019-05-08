OLD STOCK: A REFUGEE LOVE STORY Comes To Wilton's Music Hall

OLD STOCK: A REFUGEE LOVE STORY is a dizzying 80 minute, genre bending, darkly funny gig-meets-live theatre experience based on a true story of two Jewish Romanian refugees fleeing Romania for Canada in 1908. Covering sex, religion, tragedy and triumph, the show follows Chaim and Chaya as they make a fresh start in the New World.

This ingenious Klezmer / folk music theatrical hybrid received rave reviews at its premiere in Halifax, Canada and has since been performed to great critical acclaim throughout Canada, in New York (where it garnered six Drama Desk Award Nominations) and Edinburgh, across the UK, in Australia and Holland. These performances at Wilton's Music Hall mark its London premiere.

Hailed as "Canada's Hottest Young Playwright" by The National Post, The Globe and Mail, and Now Magazine, Hannah Moscovitch has written Other People's Children, This Is War, What a Young Wife Ought to Know. She has won many awards, including the prestigious international Windham-Campbell Prize administered by the Beinecke Library at Yale University and the Trillium Book Award (she is the only playwright to win in the award's thirty-year history).

Christian Barry wears many hats in this production including Director, Co-Set/Lighting/Sound Designer, as well as co-writing the songs. He is an award-winning director, dramaturge, actor, writer, and designer from Halifax, and a founding member and artistic co-director of 2b theatre company.

Ben Caplan is both the production's co-songwriter and performs the role of narrator, The Wanderer. Though best known as a songwriter, his first experiences as a performer were in the theatre. This production marks his first return to the theatre after a ten-year hiatus. He has released three albums to critical acclaim, including his latest: a companion piece to this production titled Old Stock.

As Chaya and on violin is Mary Fay Coady who received the Robert Merritt Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Lead in 2018 for this performance.

Further casting will be announced soon.

Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story will play at Wilton's Music Hall from September 18th until September 28th with a press night of September 19th.





