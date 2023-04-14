Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OFF MENU PODCAST Adds More Dates To First Ever Live Tour

There will now be two shows at London's Royal Albert Hall with second nights being added in Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin.

Apr. 14, 2023  

OFF MENU PODCAST Adds More Dates To First Ever Live Tour

Comedians and podcast hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster have announced that, due to phenomenal demand, they are adding an extra five dates to their first ever live UK and Ireland tour for 2023.

There will now be two shows at London's Royal Albert Hall with second nights being added in Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin.

Tickets are available now from offmenupodcast.co.uk, See Tickets, Ticketmaster as well as directly with venues.

In Off Menu: Live the genie waiter (James) and maître d' (Ed) will quiz a guest about their dream cuisine - their favourite ever starter, main course, dessert, side dish and drink (not in that order) - live on stage. Featuring a different guest each night, and a slightly different version of James' Diet Coke story.

Since launching in December 2018, Off Menu has become one of the biggest podcasts in the country and was an instant success, winning multiple awards, regularly topping the podcast charts and racking up over 120 million downloads. In 2019 and 2020, it was nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards.

Ed Gamble said: "I am mad with joy that we finally get to put the dream meals on wheels."

James Acaster said: "Like Shrek and Donkey, Ed and I are off on a noble quest and we won't stop until we find our happily ever after."

Ed Gamble is an award-winning stand-up comedian, writer, and podcaster. Crowned the series nine champion of the award-winning TV show Taskmaster (Dave/Channel 4), Ed was featured on the second Champions of Champions episode in 2022 and is the current host of the Taskmaster Podcast. Ed has appeared in over 30 episodes of the hit satirical panel show Mock the Week between 2015 to 2021, making him one of the most frequent regulars on the show. He is also a judge on BBC Two's Great British Menu and co-host of a Radio X Show with Matthew Crosby. Ed additionally served as one of six rotating guest-hosts for Pointless (BBC One) - alongside Alexander Armstrong. Additional TV credits include Almost Royal (BBC America), Man Down (Channel 4), Blankety Blank (BBC One), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two), Hypothetical (Dave). His most recent stand-up tour, Electric, was given an Autumn extension after selling out multiple venues in its initial run. This comes after his twice-extended 2019 show, Blizzard, and his 2019 Amazon Prime special, Blood Sugar. Most recently, Ed has appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two) for a second time.

James Acaster is 'One of comedy's most original voices' (Evening Standard). A whimsical master, he has received acclaim from around the world, including a record breaking 5 consecutive nominations for Best Comedy Show at the 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festivals. In 2017 he toured the country with a staggering three show Trelogy, performing Recognise, Represent and Reset consecutively over three nights in each venue. These three shows and Recap, form his Netflix four part series, Repertoire. It was the first of its kind, a stand up mini series with an overarching narrative, James being the first UK comic to shoot more than one Netflix Original special. James has released three books - Classic Scrapes, Perfect Sound Whatever and James Acaster's Guide to Quitting Social Media - all of which made the Sunday Times bestseller list. In 2019, James completed a mammoth long tour of his hugely successful show Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 around the UK, Australia and America; the show is now available to watch on Vimeo. James was recently announced as joining the cast of the Ghostbusters sequel and will be touring his new stand-up show Hecklers Welcome in autumn 2023.

Tour Dates

Sunday, 8 October 2023 Birmingham, Hippodrome

Monday, 9 October 2023 London, Royal Albert Hall EXTRA DATE

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 London, Royal Albert Hall

Wednesday, 11 October 2023 Bristol, Hippodrome

Thursday, 12 October 2023 Bristol, Hippodrome EXTRA DATE

Wednesday, 18 October 2023 Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Saturday, 21 October 2023 Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Sunday, 22 October 2023 Glasgow, SEC Armadillo EXTRA DATE

Sunday, 29 October 2023 Manchester, O2 Apollo

Monday, 30 October 2023 Manchester, O2 Apollo EXTRA DATE

Saturday, 25 November 2023 Brighton, Dome

Monday, 27 November 2023 Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre EXTRA DATE

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre



Shakespeare North Playhouse Celebrate Eurovision This Spring Photo
Shakespeare North Playhouse Celebrate Eurovision This Spring
Glitter, costumes and flags at the ready, The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is here! 
Magical Coming Of Age Play IMRIE Opens At The Sherman Theatre Next Month Photo
Magical Coming Of Age Play IMRIE Opens At The Sherman Theatre Next Month
Sherman Theatre and Frân Wen present Imrie a magical coming of age Welsh language play written by rising star of Welsh theatre Nia Morais and directed by Gethin Evans Running at Sherman Theatre 11 – 20 May and touring 23 May – 16 June.
Pulp, Paolo Nutini, Ed Gamble & More Join LATITUDE Lineup Photo
Pulp, Paolo Nutini, Ed Gamble & More Join LATITUDE Lineup
Leading music and arts festival Latitude festival returns to the ​​picturesque grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, on 20-23 July 2023.
Onjali Q. Raufs THE HERO NEXT DOOR to Have World Premiere at the Dugdale Arts Centre Photo
Onjali Q. Rauf's THE HERO NEXT DOOR to Have World Premiere at the Dugdale Arts Centre
An exciting new play called The Hero Next Door by multi-award-winning author Onjali Q. Rauf MBE, will have its world premiere and press night on Friday 19 May at 7.30 at the Dugdale Arts Centre in Enfield, kicking off a six-week UK tour.

More Hot Stories For You


FURY AND ELYSIUM Comes to The Other Palace Studio This JuneFURY AND ELYSIUM Comes to The Other Palace Studio This June
April 14, 2023

Welcome to Weimar Berlin, but not as you know it. The brand new queer, revolutionary musical Fury and Elysium comes to The Other Palace Studio this summer, celebrating and placing centre stage the lives of three iconic Jewish women: writers, political revolutionaries and artists.
Photos: First Look at Gabriel Vick in MRS. DOUBTFIRE in LondonPhotos: First Look at Gabriel Vick in MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
April 14, 2023

All new photos have been released of Gabriel Vick in the iconic role of Mrs. Doubtfire. The highly anticipated musical production will begin performances in London at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. 
Ali Brice Brings Life Affirming Comedy to Soho Theatre This SummerAli Brice Brings Life Affirming Comedy to Soho Theatre This Summer
April 14, 2023

Alternative comedian Ali Brice is embracing life after almost losing it. They say comedy is tragedy plus timing, but when is the right time to start making jokes about your suicide attempt? Ali thinks it's about three years. Following a very successful run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe, Ali brings his most honest and personal hour of stand-up to the Soho Theatre on 3rd & 4th July.
Stephanie J. Block Comes To Cadogan Hall In OctoberStephanie J. Block Comes To Cadogan Hall In October
April 14, 2023

Tony Award winning Broadway sensation Stephanie J. Block will perform live at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 29 October 2023 at 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Learn more about the shows and how to purchase tickets here!
THE EVERYWHERE BEAR Playing At Polka Theatre 27 May - 13 AugustTHE EVERYWHERE BEAR Playing At Polka Theatre 27 May - 13 August
April 13, 2023

The Everywhere Bear – a show for 3 – 7 year olds - will play at Polka Theatre from Saturday 27 May – Sunday 13 August. This captivating and beautiful story from best-selling author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Rebecca Cobb, springs to life with rhyme, original music and delightfully expressive puppets in Polka's fun and exciting stage adaptation, returning to the theatre after a hugely successful run in 2019.
share