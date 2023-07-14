Now On Sale: MJ THE MUSICAL With Tickets From Â£24

MJ will open at the Prince Edward Theatre in March 2024.

Jul. 14, 2023

Tickets from Â£24.00 forÂ MJ The Musical

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jacksonâ€™s unique and unparalleled artistry is heading to the West End in the multiple Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical MJ.

Centred around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.

Created by Tony AwardÂ®-winning Director / Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ will open at the Prince Edward Theatre in March 2024.

MJ The Musical is at theÂ Prince Edward Theatre fromÂ 6 March 2024Â 





