Now On Sale: MJ THE MUSICAL With Tickets From Â£24

MJ will open at the Prince Edward Theatre in March 2024.
He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jacksonâ€™s unique and unparalleled artistry is heading to the West End in the multiple Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical MJ.
Centred around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.
Created by Tony AwardÂ®-winning Director / Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ will open at the Prince Edward Theatre in March 2024.
MJ The Musical is at theÂ Prince Edward Theatre fromÂ 6 March 2024Â
Videos
