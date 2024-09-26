Nottingham Playhouse, Bristol Old Vic, and More Nominated For UK Theatre Awards 2024; Full List!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The nominees for this year's UK Theatre Awards have been announced. The UK Theatre Awards celebrate the very best of theatre across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Awards are given for creative excellence and outstanding work both on and off stage, including the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award and the coveted UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award. The winners will be announced at this year's ceremony, taking place on Sunday 20 October at 8 Northumberland Avenue, hosted by Faye Tozer.

With nominees from all four nations, this year's shortlist showcases the creativity and originality of theatre across the UK. Nottingham Playhouse leads the nominations with acknowledgements across four categories; Best Performance in a Play, Excellence in Inclusivity, Excellence in Sustainability and the Workforce Award.

Two theatres receive three nods across various categories – Bristol Old Vic and Leeds Playhouse. Bristol Old Vic was home to productions in both the Best Musical Production and Best New Play categories, whilst also being nominated for Excellence in Inclusivity. Leeds Playhouse has received a nod for Best Musical Production, alongside two nominations in the Best Performance in a Musical category for Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver!) and John Hopkins (My Fair Lady). Matt Doyle completes the nominees for Best Performance in a Musical for Sinatra The Musical at Birmingham Rep.

Elsewhere in the performing categories, actors Heather Agyepong & Tosin Cole (Shifters), Ian McDiarmid (The Caretaker), David Shields (Punch) and Keith Singleton (The Pillowman) are all nominated for Best Performance in a Play. Chumisa Dornford-May (Evita), Tania Mathurin (Barnum) and Andrew Schofield (Boys From The Blackstuff) are nominated for Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play).

Belgrade Theatre, Birmingham Rep, Buxton Opera House, Chichester Festival Theatre, Dundee Rep, Lyric Theatre Belfast, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Royal Shakespeare Company and Wise Children have all garnered two nominations apiece.

Claire Walker & Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said, “Across the four nations UK Theatre members are creating incredible work and making a huge difference to their local communities. This year's UK Theatre Awards nominations are a real testament to the quality and diversity of talent, storytelling and community engagement seen on stage and in venues right across the country.

Congratulations to all the nominees, and thank you to our sponsors and partners for their fantastic support. We look forward to celebrating with you all on Sunday 20 October.”

Nominations for the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award were announced last month, with Hall for Cornwall, Octagon Theatre Bolton and Polka Theatre making the shortlist. The winner will be revealed at the UK Theatre Awards.

As announced last week, the recipient of this year's Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award is Jenny Sealey OBE, Artistic Director of Graeae, who will be honoured at this year's ceremony.

The UK Theatre Awards 2024 are sponsored by Encore, with thanks to our partners AKT, Cunard, Harbottle & Lewis, John Good, MTI Europe, Theatre Tokens, Tysers in association with Ecclesiastical, Unusual Rigging and White Light.

Full list of nominations for the UK Theatre Awards 2024

On Stage Awards:

Best Design

Emma Bailey for Sunset Song

Kenneth MacLeod for Dracula: Mina's Reckoning

Michael Taylor for Bhangra Nation

Best Director

Drew McOnie for The Artist

Conrad Nelson for One Man, Two Guvnors

Emma Rice for The Buddha Of Suburbia

Roxana Silbert for The Girls Of Slender Means

Best Musical Production sponsored by Tysers in association with Ecclesiastical

The Big Life at Stratford East

Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse

Starter For Ten at Bristol Old Vic

Best New Play sponsored by Cunard

A Child Of Science at Bristol Old Vic

Peanut Butter & Blueberries at Kiln Theatre

Swim, Aunty, Swim! at Belgrade Theatre

Best Play Revival

The Deep Blue Sea at Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath

Rhino at Lyric Theatre Belfast

A Taste Of Honey at Royal Exchange Theatre

Achievement in Dance sponsored by AKT

London City Ballet for the company relaunch

Mehek by Aakash Odedra Company & Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company

Minotaur, Metamorphoses & Echo and Narcissus by Kim Brandstrup

Achievement in Opera

Thomas Allen for his career with Glyndebourne

Buxton International Festival 2024 at Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre

Death In Venice by Welsh National Opera in collaboration with NoFit State

Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play)

Chumisa Dornford-May for Evita

Tania Mathurin for Barnum

Andrew Schofield for Boys From The Blackstuff

Best Performance in a Musical

Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical

Jenny Fitzpatrick for Oliver!

John Hopkins for My Fair Lady

Best Performance in a Play

Heather Agyepong & Tosin Cole for Shifters

Ian McDiarmid for The Caretaker

David Shields for Punch

Keith Singleton for The Pillowman

Best Show for Children & Young People

Beauty And The Beast at Stephen Joseph Theatre

Flip! at Soho Upstairs at Soho Theatre

Starchitects Save Santa! At Midlands Arts Centre

Off Stage Awards:

Excellence in Arts Education

Lyric Hammersmith

Mayflower Theatre & MAST Mayflower Studios

Royal Shakespeare Company

Excellence in Touring sponsored by Theatre Tokens

ETT

Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru

Wise Children

Excellence in Inclusivity

Antony & Cleopatra at Shakespeare's Globe

Bristol Old Vic

Punch at Nottingham Playhouse

Excellence in Sustainability

Chichester Festival Theatre

Dundee Rep & Scottish Dance Theatre

Nottingham Playhouse

Workforce Award

Buxton Opera House

Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse

UK's Most Welcoming Theatre sponsored by Encore

Hall for Cornwall

Octagon Theatre Bolton

Polka Theatre

