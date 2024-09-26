Nottingham Playhouse, Bristol Old Vic, and More Nominated For UK Theatre Awards 2024; Full List!

Check out the full list of nominees here!
The nominees for this year's UK Theatre Awards have been announced. The UK Theatre Awards celebrate the very best of theatre across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Awards are given for creative excellence and outstanding work both on and off stage, including the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award and the coveted UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award. The winners will be announced at this year's ceremony, taking place on Sunday 20 October at 8 Northumberland Avenue, hosted by Faye Tozer.
With nominees from all four nations, this year's shortlist showcases the creativity and originality of theatre across the UK. Nottingham Playhouse leads the nominations with acknowledgements across four categories; Best Performance in a Play, Excellence in Inclusivity, Excellence in Sustainability and the Workforce Award.
Two theatres receive three nods across various categories – Bristol Old Vic and Leeds Playhouse. Bristol Old Vic was home to productions in both the Best Musical Production and Best New Play categories, whilst also being nominated for Excellence in Inclusivity. Leeds Playhouse has received a nod for Best Musical Production, alongside two nominations in the Best Performance in a Musical category for Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver!) and John Hopkins (My Fair Lady). Matt Doyle completes the nominees for Best Performance in a Musical for Sinatra The Musical at Birmingham Rep.
Elsewhere in the performing categories, actors Heather Agyepong & Tosin Cole (Shifters), Ian McDiarmid (The Caretaker), David Shields (Punch) and Keith Singleton (The Pillowman) are all nominated for Best Performance in a Play. Chumisa Dornford-May (Evita), Tania Mathurin (Barnum) and Andrew Schofield (Boys From The Blackstuff) are nominated for Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play).
Belgrade Theatre, Birmingham Rep, Buxton Opera House, Chichester Festival Theatre, Dundee Rep, Lyric Theatre Belfast, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Royal Shakespeare Company and Wise Children have all garnered two nominations apiece.
Claire Walker & Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said, “Across the four nations UK Theatre members are creating incredible work and making a huge difference to their local communities. This year's UK Theatre Awards nominations are a real testament to the quality and diversity of talent, storytelling and community engagement seen on stage and in venues right across the country.
Congratulations to all the nominees, and thank you to our sponsors and partners for their fantastic support. We look forward to celebrating with you all on Sunday 20 October.”
Nominations for the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award were announced last month, with Hall for Cornwall, Octagon Theatre Bolton and Polka Theatre making the shortlist. The winner will be revealed at the UK Theatre Awards.
As announced last week, the recipient of this year's Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award is Jenny Sealey OBE, Artistic Director of Graeae, who will be honoured at this year's ceremony.
The UK Theatre Awards 2024 are sponsored by Encore, with thanks to our partners AKT, Cunard, Harbottle & Lewis, John Good, MTI Europe, Theatre Tokens, Tysers in association with Ecclesiastical, Unusual Rigging and White Light.
Best Design
Emma Bailey for Sunset Song
Kenneth MacLeod for Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Michael Taylor for Bhangra Nation
Best Director
Drew McOnie for The Artist
Conrad Nelson for One Man, Two Guvnors
Emma Rice for The Buddha Of Suburbia
Roxana Silbert for The Girls Of Slender Means
Best Musical Production sponsored by Tysers in association with Ecclesiastical
The Big Life at Stratford East
Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse
Starter For Ten at Bristol Old Vic
Best New Play sponsored by Cunard
A Child Of Science at Bristol Old Vic
Peanut Butter & Blueberries at Kiln Theatre
Swim, Aunty, Swim! at Belgrade Theatre
Best Play Revival
The Deep Blue Sea at Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath
Rhino at Lyric Theatre Belfast
A Taste Of Honey at Royal Exchange Theatre
Achievement in Dance sponsored by AKT
London City Ballet for the company relaunch
Mehek by Aakash Odedra Company & Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company
Minotaur, Metamorphoses & Echo and Narcissus by Kim Brandstrup
Achievement in Opera
Thomas Allen for his career with Glyndebourne
Buxton International Festival 2024 at Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre
Death In Venice by Welsh National Opera in collaboration with NoFit State
Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play)
Chumisa Dornford-May for Evita
Tania Mathurin for Barnum
Andrew Schofield for Boys From The Blackstuff
Best Performance in a Musical
Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical
Jenny Fitzpatrick for Oliver!
John Hopkins for My Fair Lady
Best Performance in a Play
Heather Agyepong & Tosin Cole for Shifters
Ian McDiarmid for The Caretaker
David Shields for Punch
Keith Singleton for The Pillowman
Best Show for Children & Young People
Beauty And The Beast at Stephen Joseph Theatre
Flip! at Soho Upstairs at Soho Theatre
Starchitects Save Santa! At Midlands Arts Centre
Excellence in Arts Education
Lyric Hammersmith
Mayflower Theatre & MAST Mayflower Studios
Royal Shakespeare Company
Excellence in Touring sponsored by Theatre Tokens
ETT
Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru
Wise Children
Excellence in Inclusivity
Antony & Cleopatra at Shakespeare's Globe
Bristol Old Vic
Punch at Nottingham Playhouse
Excellence in Sustainability
Chichester Festival Theatre
Dundee Rep & Scottish Dance Theatre
Nottingham Playhouse
Workforce Award
Buxton Opera House
Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse
Nottingham Playhouse
UK's Most Welcoming Theatre sponsored by Encore
Hall for Cornwall
Octagon Theatre Bolton
Polka Theatre
