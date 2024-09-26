News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Nottingham Playhouse, Bristol Old Vic, and More Nominated For UK Theatre Awards 2024; Full List!

Check out the full list of nominees here!

By: Sep. 26, 2024
The nominees for this year's UK Theatre Awards have been announced. The UK Theatre Awards celebrate the very best of theatre across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Awards are given for creative excellence and outstanding work both on and off stage, including the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award and the coveted UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award. The winners will be announced at this year's ceremony, taking place on Sunday 20 October at 8 Northumberland Avenue, hosted by Faye Tozer. 

With nominees from all four nations, this year's shortlist showcases the creativity and originality of theatre across the UK. Nottingham Playhouse leads the nominations with acknowledgements across four categories; Best Performance in a Play, Excellence in Inclusivity, Excellence in Sustainability and the Workforce Award. 

Two theatres receive three nods across various categories – Bristol Old Vic and Leeds Playhouse. Bristol Old Vic was home to productions in both the Best Musical Production and Best New Play categories, whilst also being nominated for Excellence in Inclusivity. Leeds Playhouse has received a nod for Best Musical Production, alongside two nominations in the Best Performance in a Musical category for Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver!) and John Hopkins (My Fair Lady). Matt Doyle completes the nominees for Best Performance in a Musical for Sinatra The Musical at Birmingham Rep. 

Elsewhere in the performing categories, actors Heather Agyepong & Tosin Cole (Shifters), Ian McDiarmid (The Caretaker), David Shields (Punch) and Keith Singleton (The Pillowman) are all nominated for Best Performance in a Play. Chumisa Dornford-May (Evita), Tania Mathurin (Barnum) and Andrew Schofield (Boys From The Blackstuff) are nominated for Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play). 

Belgrade Theatre, Birmingham Rep, Buxton Opera House, Chichester Festival Theatre, Dundee Rep, Lyric Theatre Belfast, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Royal Shakespeare Company and Wise Children have all garnered two nominations apiece. 

Claire Walker & Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said, “Across the four nations UK Theatre members are creating incredible work and making a huge difference to their local communities. This year's UK Theatre Awards nominations are a real testament to the quality and diversity of talent, storytelling and community engagement seen on stage and in venues right across the country.  

Congratulations to all the nominees, and thank you to our sponsors and partners for their fantastic support. We look forward to celebrating with you all on Sunday 20 October.”

Nominations for the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award were announced last month, with Hall for Cornwall, Octagon Theatre Bolton and Polka Theatre making the shortlist. The winner will be revealed at the UK Theatre Awards. 

As announced last week, the recipient of this year's Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award is Jenny Sealey OBE, Artistic Director of Graeae, who will be honoured at this year's ceremony.  

The UK Theatre Awards 2024 are sponsored by Encore, with thanks to our partners AKT, Cunard, Harbottle & Lewis, John Good, MTI Europe, Theatre Tokens, Tysers in association with Ecclesiastical, Unusual Rigging and White Light. 

Full list of nominations for the UK Theatre Awards 2024 

On Stage Awards: 

Best Design 

Emma Bailey for Sunset Song  

Kenneth MacLeod for Dracula: Mina's Reckoning  

Michael Taylor for Bhangra Nation 

 

Best Director 

Drew McOnie for The Artist  

Conrad Nelson for One Man, Two Guvnors  

Emma Rice for The Buddha Of Suburbia  

Roxana Silbert for The Girls Of Slender Means 

 

Best Musical Production sponsored by Tysers in association with Ecclesiastical 

The Big Life at Stratford East  

Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse  

Starter For Ten at Bristol Old Vic 

 

Best New Play sponsored by Cunard 

A Child Of Science at Bristol Old Vic 

Peanut Butter & Blueberries at Kiln Theatre 

Swim, Aunty, Swim! at Belgrade Theatre 

 

Best Play Revival 

The Deep Blue Sea at Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath   

Rhino at Lyric Theatre Belfast  

A Taste Of Honey at Royal Exchange Theatre   

 

Achievement in Dance sponsored by AKT 

London City Ballet for the company relaunch  

Mehek by Aakash Odedra Company & Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company  

Minotaur, Metamorphoses & Echo and Narcissus by Kim Brandstrup 

 

Achievement in Opera 

Thomas Allen for his career with Glyndebourne  

Buxton International Festival 2024 at Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre  

Death In Venice by Welsh National Opera in collaboration with NoFit State 

 

Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play) 

Chumisa Dornford-May for Evita    

Tania Mathurin for Barnum  

Andrew Schofield for Boys From The Blackstuff 

 

Best Performance in a Musical 

Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical   

Jenny Fitzpatrick for Oliver!  

John Hopkins for My Fair Lady 

 

Best Performance in a Play 

Heather Agyepong & Tosin Cole for Shifters 

Ian McDiarmid for The Caretaker 

David Shields for Punch 

Keith Singleton for The Pillowman 

 

Best Show for Children & Young People 

Beauty And The Beast at Stephen Joseph Theatre  

Flip! at Soho Upstairs at Soho Theatre  

Starchitects Save Santa! At Midlands Arts Centre 

Off Stage Awards: 

Excellence in Arts Education 

Lyric Hammersmith  

Mayflower Theatre & MAST Mayflower Studios  

Royal Shakespeare Company 

 

Excellence in Touring sponsored by Theatre Tokens 

ETT 

Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru  

Wise Children 

 

Excellence in Inclusivity

Antony & Cleopatra at Shakespeare's Globe  

Bristol Old Vic   

Punch at Nottingham Playhouse   

 

Excellence in Sustainability 

Chichester Festival Theatre  

Dundee Rep & Scottish Dance Theatre  

Nottingham Playhouse 

 

Workforce Award 

Buxton Opera House   

Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse  

Nottingham Playhouse 

 

UK's Most Welcoming Theatre sponsored by Encore  

Hall for Cornwall  

Octagon Theatre Bolton  

Polka Theatre 



