Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS Will Be Available To Watch Online This Autumn

After breaking box-office records at the Vaudeville Theatre, Donmar Warehouse today announce on demand streaming of the critically acclaimed revival of Nick Payne's Constellations. All four productions - starring Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah, Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker, Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey, and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd, have been filmed, so audiences worldwide can enjoy this production. One of the first productions to open post lockdown, Constellations has been a smash-hit success, seen by over 60,000 people in the West End this Summer.

In an innovative producing model, devised in response to the pandemic, Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst rehearsed four different casts, each refracting the play afresh. The productions will première online in October 2021, and will be available on demand for one month, marking the first time The Donmar Warehouse has made its work available on demand on its own dedicated platform. Dates to be announced.

Michael Longhurst said today, "It has been a privilege to be the first live performance for so many after such a hiatus - and to be a vital part of reanimating the West End. A production model born of practicality has brought artistic joys - mining the possibilities inherent in the multiverse, celebrating different identities and diversifying the offer to audiences. Constellations is a love story that transcends time and space - so I am thrilled that after capturing these astonishing performances in close-up, all four interpretations of Nick's beautiful play will now be accessible to a global audience digitally - as well as free for schools in the UK."

Each production is £15 to rent and households will be able to watch the show for 24 hours after purchase; or a multi buy of all 4 for £40, with extended viewing time. Captioned and audio described versions will be available, in partnership with VocalEyes and Stagetext. The Constellations films will be available for schools to access for free from the Autumn, more details to follow.

Constellations will be available on demand via https://ondemand.donmarwarehouse.com/ Sign up to the Donmar mailing list to receive an update when the films are available.