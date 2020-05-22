Nick Hern Books Invites Applications For Amateur Online Productions

Theatre publishers and performing rights agents Nick Hern Books (NHB) have announced they are now accepting applications for amateur online productions, with dozens of plays by leading contemporary writers available for amateur companies, schools, colleges, youth theatres and others to perform online via platforms such as Zoom, YouTube and Vimeo.



Licences are available for both live-streamed performances and broadcasts of recorded productions, at a discounted rate of £60 plus VAT (or less for shorter plays) for each live performance or day that the production remains online. Playwrights whose work is covered by the initiative include Mike Bartlett, Chris Bush, Phoebe Eclair-Powell, David Edgar, James Fritz, Stacey Gregg, David Haig, Rona Munro, Diane Samuels, Sam Steiner, Jessica Swale, Polly Teale and Amanda Whittington.



Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the NHB website at https://www.nickhernbooks.co.uk/plays-to-perform/online-performances for more information on how the process works, some of the range of plays available for online performance, and the relevant terms and conditions. Productions will be considered for approval on a case-by-case basis. For any further questions, please contact the NHB Performing Rights Department by emailing rights@nickhernbooks.co.uk or calling +(44)20 8749 4953.

