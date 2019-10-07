Next WAITRESS Cast Album Karaoke Night Set for 16 October

Waitress has announced its next Cast Album Karaoke Night will take place on 16 October in partnership with Official London Theatre offering audience members the chance to sing songs from the smash hit comedy musical, by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, live on the West End stage. Audience members who want to take part in the Cast Album Karaoke Night just need to sign up before that evening's show for the chance to sing one minute of any song from Waitress at the Adelphi and accompanied by the show's musical director Katharine Woolley.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March and the Tony-nominated musical has recently announced it is extending by popular demand and is now booking to 28 March 2020.

Waitress currently stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Joe Sugg as Ogie, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

The full company includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Andrew Boyer, Michael Hamway, Tamlyn Henderson, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby, Joe Sugg, Marisha Wallace and Mark Willshire.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production recently toured across the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

On its Broadway opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theater where it has since become the longest running show in the venue's history, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson





