New West End Venue, Trafalgar Theatre Set To Open Spring 2021

The theatre is due to open Spring 2021.

Leading theatre impresarios and Joint CEOs of Trafalgar Entertainment, Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire today announce the launch of a new West End venue - TRAFALGAR THEATRE - due to open Spring 2021.

The Grade II listed Trafalgar Theatre, formerly known as Trafalgar Studios, is the result of a major multi million pound restoration project which includes a new single auditorium at an increased capacity and a larger stage. The venue will be reinstated back to its original heritage design, but with all new seats, an enhanced customer experience throughout the venue including a new stalls bar, new spacious foyer and improvements to the toilets.

The launch of the Trafalgar Theatre makes it a welcome addition to the West End landscape, bringing the capacity up to match other theatre venues such as the Duke of York's and Vaudeville theatres. All seats at Trafalgar Theatre are on just 2 levels, Stalls and Dress Circle.

The investment in Trafalgar Theatre is another show of confidence in live entertainment from Trafalgar Entertainment who remain committed to expanding with other entertainment venues. As well as owners of the Trafalgar Theatre, they were also recently awarded the contract for a 55 year lease to become the new operator of Sydney's 1200 seat Theatre Royal and are continuing construction on a luxury members club cinema complex in Chiswick London. Trafalgar Entertainment is also working on other venue developments in the UK and Australia.

Joint CEOs Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire said, "We need to be responsive to the demands of an ever-changing theatre landscape and consider the expectations of a modern London theatre-going audience. The refurbishment of the Trafalgar Theatre has created a larger auditorium space and a significantly improved customer experience.



"The transformative period we are all currently in has presented us all with great challenges which as a company we are working to try to overcome. We intend to continue to adapt, innovate and invest in the future."

Trafalgar Theatre when it opens will comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines with robust risk mitigation in place. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

The redevelopment was overseen by the award-winning Foster Wilson Architects who have previously led projects at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, Barbican Concert Hall, the Apollo Victoria Theatre and the Southampton Mayflower.

