New West End Musical ROSIE Initial Cast and Creative Team Announced for 1-Night Only Performance

Cavendish Productions, Paul Morrissey Ltd and Darren Bell Productions announced the initial cast and creative team for the highly anticipated new musical Rosie.

The show will have its West End debut for a one-night-only, semi-staged gala performance at the Adelphi Theatre, after more than a decade in development.

This special performance will star Lucy Thomas (The Voice Kids) in the title role. Thomas is joined by Will Callan (Les Misérables, Cruel Intentions UK tour) as Geoffrey Taylour Marquis of Headfort; Desmonda Cathabel (Hadestown, Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream) as Lily Turner; Madalena Alberto (Evita, Les Misérables) as Annie Boote,;Charles Brunton (101 Dalmatians, Love Never Dies) as Lord Harrington; Connor Carson (The Rocky Horror Show, West End and UK Tour) as James Walker; Alexander Evans (Bonnie and Clyde, West End & UK Tour; A Christmas Carol) as Lord Ashcroft; Rebecca Gilliland (Dirty Dancing, UK Tour; Wicked, West End) as Duchess of Westminster; Gavin James (Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, Rags) as George Edwardes; Brady Isaacs Pearce (Fiddler On The Roof, Barbican; Rise) as Eleanour Richards; Jackie Pulford (Chosen The Musical, Sister Act UK tour) as Mother Superior; Lydia Sterling (MJ The Musical, Dirty Dancing UK tour) as Daisy Harris; Helen Woolf (Wicked West End and UK tour) as Sister Catherine; Santi Cohen as Young Rosie; and Lois Haidar as Young Rosie (Standby).

Further cast to be announced.

Rosie will be directed and choreographed by Cressida Carré with set design by Steve Howell, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design by Paul Smith, props supervision by Katie Balmforth, musical direction by Yshani Perinpanayagam, assistant musical direction by Erika Gundesen, production management by Pete Kramer, casting by Sarah-Jane Price.

Rosie tells the remarkable true story of Miss Rosie Boote, who was raised in a convent in Ireland with a dream of becoming a star on the West End stage in Edwardian London. It’s a thrilling tale of passion, scandal and courageous determination.

A studio cast album for Rosie was released in 2024 and received great acclaim, amassing millions of online streams, with songs from the show, including the much loved Starlight, Suddenly and Broken Dreams, winning six International Songwriting Awards.

Rosie has original concept, music & lyrics by composer Chris Broom.

Rosie is produced by Cavendish Productions, Paul Morrisey Ltd and Darren Bell Productions.