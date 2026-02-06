Beatrice Penny-Touré to Play Christine in His Majesty's Theatre's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beatrice Penny-Touré will play the role of Christine Daaé in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty’s Theatre for 10 weeks only, from Monday, March 2 until Saturday, May 9.

Lily Kerhoas, who currently plays the role of Christine Daaé, will have her final performance on Saturday, February 28.

The Phantom of the Opera is currently booking until Saturday, October 3, 2026.

For the past year, Penny-Touré has been starring as Cosette in the spectacular Les Misérables Arena World Tour, a role she will return to following her 10-week run as Christine. Penny-Touré made her professional and West End debut covering and playing Christine Daaé at Her Majesty’s Theatre, which swiftly led to other West End appearances including playing Cosette for the 40th Anniversary of Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre, and lead roles in Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre and The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre. Penny-Touré trained at The Arts Educational School, where she was awarded the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Scholarship, graduating in 2021.

Penny-Touré will perform alongside Dean Chisnall as The Phantom, Adam Rhys-Charles as Raoul, Joanna Ampil as Carlotta Giudicelli, Martin Ball as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Helen Hobson as Madame Giry, Bradyn Debysingh as Ubaldo Piangi and Millie Lyon as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Colleen Rose Curran.

The cast is completed by George Arvidson, Michael Baxter, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Polly Clarke, Leonard Cook, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Emily George, Ashley Gilmour, Melanie Gowie, Molly Hall, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Will Hawksworth, Matt Hayden, Nicholas Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Verity Marlow, Tim Morgan, Inguna Morozova, Skye November, Taylor Pardell, Johnny Randall, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Rachel Spurrell, Jasmine Wallis and Victoria Ward.

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and popular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 58 territories and 205 cities in 21 languages. and has recently just opened in a spectacular new production in America to ecstatic reactions from audiences and critics alike. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

The Phantom of the Opera is Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel ‘Le Fantôme de l’Opera’ by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The Phantom of the Opera is a Cameron Mackintosh and LW Entertainment production.