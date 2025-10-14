New UK Tour of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Will Open in Birmingham

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Melting Pot and the Birmingham Rep will co-produce a brand-new staging of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Opening in Birmingham next September before embarking on a major UK tour, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is adapted from Mark Haddon's multi-million-selling novel by acclaimed Playwright Simon Stephens and will be directed by Ned Bennett.

After opening at the Rep in early September 2026 (full run dates TBC), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time then visits Woking, New Victoria Theatre (Tuesday 22 - Saturday 26 September 2026); Brighton, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 29 September – Friday 3 October 2026); Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre (Tuesday 6 - Saturday 19 October 2026); Nottingham, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026); Leicester, Curve Theatre (Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 October 2026); York, Grand Opera House (Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 October 2026); Liverpool, Empire Theare (Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 November 2026); Bath, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 November 2026). Further 2027 dates to be announced.

Christopher Boone is gifted with a brilliant mind for numbers, but unsettled by the unpredictability of people and everyday life. When a neighbour's dog is discovered killed, he finds himself under suspicion. Determined to prove his innocence, Christopher becomes both detective and suspect, drawn into a mystery that grows darker and more complex with every clue he uncovers. What begins as the search for a culprit soon reveals secrets closer to home, forcing him to confront truths that will test his courage, his family, and his understanding of trust, independence, and the wider world.

Inventive, gripping, and moving, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time combines the intrigue of a whodunnit with a powerful coming-of-age story in an unforgettable theatrical event.

Playwright Simon Stephens says of the new adaptation: “The journey of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has been an extraordinary adventure. It has taken me all over the world. From church halls to enormous auditoria. From school drama clubs to Wembley Way. I am thrilled that Christopher Boone is about to head out again through the United Kingdom. He is a boy defined by his determination and his bravery. This feels like a time when those characteristics are more urgently needed than ever. Ned Bennett is a brilliant director. I have wanted to work with him for years. I couldn't have been happier that it is Ned who will reimagine my play for the 2020s.”

Ned Bennett, Director, continues: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be directing The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Mark Haddon's beautiful story is uniquely tender and mischievous — a celebration of courage and imagination. It's a real privilege to collaborate with Simon Stephens on his iconic play, which so brilliantly balances an exquisite character study with a thrilling sense of theatrical adventure. I'm tremendously excited to work with the teams at Melting Pot and the Birmingham Rep to bring this groundbreaking play vividly to life on stage once again. The original production was an utterly extraordinary landmark theatrical event, it's incredibly exciting and an honour to contribute to the next chapter of this story's journey”

Melting Pot Producer, Simon Friend, adds: “I read Mark Haddon's novel when it was first published, and like most others, immediately fell in love with it. Had The National Theatre not got there first, I'd have been knocking on his door! But Simon's play is so exquisite, so theatrical, so deeply exciting and moving in equal measure for audiences young and old, that we're extremely honoured to be producing its first new production since that landmark event, and aim to live up to its legacy in a bold new take by the tremendously talented director Ned Bennett.”

Co-Producer and Artistic Director of the Birmingham Rep, Joe Murphy, concludes: “We're delighted to be co-producing this powerful new staging of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time — a story that continues to challenge, move, and inspire audiences. At The Rep, we're passionate about telling stories that reflect the complexity and brilliance of the world around us, and this production does just that. It's inventive, full of heart, and speaks to the power of seeing the world differently. We're proud to bring this vital work to audiences here in Birmingham and beyond.”

Simon Stephens is a celebrated playwright and screenwriter whose writing is distinguished by its emotional resonance, intelligence, and tenderness and his ability to realise the extraordinary in the most ordinary of lives. He is renowned for his outstanding stage adaptation of Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which has been produced in all major territories throughout the world. His Olivier award-winning VANYA played at the Duke of York Theatre in London's West End in 2023 and the Lucille Lortel in New York in 2025, starring Andrew Scott.

Ned Bennett is a theatre director who trained at the Royal Court, The National Theatre and LAMDA. Whatsonstage have called him ‘one of the most exciting directors of his generation'. He won the UK Theatre Award for Best Director for both Pomona and Yen (2015) and for Best Play Revival for Equus (2019). He has directed work in the prison system and teaches in drama schools across the UK. Most recently he co-created The LeftBehinds with Ross Willis, a Sci-Fi Western about the orphans of the apocalypse for The National Theatre's Secondary Schools Tour.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time premiered at The National Theatre in 2012 and immediately received widespread acclaim for its groundbreaking theatrical design, emotional storytelling and sensitive depiction of neurodiversity. It remains one of the most successful and acclaimed British plays of the 21st century and has been seen globally by over 5 million people.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time won seven Olivier Awards in 2013 (equalling the then record, set by the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda), including Best New Play for Stephen's stage adaptation, Best Director for Marianne Elliott and Best Actor for its star, Luke Treadaway. The play debuted on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 2014 and scooped five Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play and Best Actor. Numerous tours and international productions have followed, including in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Full casting and creative team to be announced.