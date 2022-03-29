New David Eldridge Play MIDDLE to Open in April at the National Theatre

Following their five-star production of Beginning, which played to sold-out runs at The National Theatre and in the West End, writer David Eldridge and director Polly Findlay reunite with new play Middle, a raw, touching and funny portrait of a 21st-century marriage.

Every relationship reaches a crossroad some time. As dawn breaks, Maggie is heating some milk and Gary wonders what she's doing out of bed. Maybe it's time for an honest conversation - but how much honesty can this marriage take?

Claire Rushbrook (Ali & Ava) and Daniel Ryan (The Bay) play husband and wife Gary and Maggie.

Director Polly Findlay said: "I'm thrilled to have been given the chance to continue my collaboration with David, and to be able to spend another rehearsal period excavating the heart breaking detail and nuance of his dialogue with two such totally knockout actors. David is utterly forensic in his ability to break down situations that we all know but never really talk about: the play is both painful and hilarious, and so far has made for an incredibly rewarding rehearsal process."

Middle is the second of three plays by David Eldridge to explore love and relationships and will play in the Dorfman theatre from 27 April 2022, with press night on Wednesday 4 May.

Set and costume design by Fly Davis, lighting design by Rick Fisher, sound design by Donato Wharton, movement director Anna Morrissey, fight director Bret Yount and voice and dialect by Nia Lynn.

David Eldridge and Polly Findlay will discuss the production in an event in the Dorfman theatre on Thursday 26 May. Click here to book tickets.

Access performances of Middle

Audio-described performance: Saturday 28 May at 2.30pm with a Touch Tour at 1pm

Captioned performance: Saturday 21 May at 2.30pm

Relaxed environment performance: Sat 4 June at 2.30pm

Smart caption glasses available for performances from Monday 9 May