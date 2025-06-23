New Cast Will Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New casting has been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty's Theatre from Monday 28 July 2025. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is currently booking until Saturday 28 March 2026.

Joining the company on Monday 28 July will be Adam Rhys-Charles as Raoul and Bradyn Debysingh as Ubaldo Piangi. Continuing in the production are Dean Chisnall as The Phantom, Lily Kerhoas as Christine Daaé, Joanna Ampil as Carlotta Giudicelli, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Martin Ball as Monsieur Firmin, Helen Hobson as Madame Giry and Millie Lyon as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Colleen Rose Curran.

Also joining the cast from Monday 28 July will be Michael Baxter, Polly Clarke, Ashley Gilmour, Matt Hayden, Verity Marlow, Inguna Morozova, Skye November, Taylor Pardell and Rachel Spurrell.

The cast is completed by George Arvidson, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Leonard Cook, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Emily George, Melanie Gowie, Molly Hall, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Will Hawksworth, Nicholas Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Tim Morgan, Johnny Randall, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Jasmine Wallis and Victoria Ward.

Adam Rhys-Charles's theatre credits include From Here to Eternity at Charing Cross Theatre, Kiss Me, Kate and Anything Goes, both at Sheffield Crucible, Follies at the National Theatre, Mrs Henderson Presents at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, and the UK tours of Mary Poppins and Curtains. Adam's film and television credits include Father Brown (BBC) and The Groomsmen: Second Chances (Hallmark).

The Phantom of the Opera marks Bradyn Debysingh's West End debut. His previous theatre credits include 1776 and As You Like it, both at Samford Theatre, My Fair Lady for the Red Mountain Theatre Company, and Roberta and Gypsy, both at the John G. Shedd Institute. His opera credits include Le nozze di Figaro and Platée, both at Garsington Opera, The Nose at Chicago Opera Theater, The Stone God at Arcadian Opera, Aida and Der fliegende Holländer, both at Lyric Opera of Chicago, The Pirates of Penzance at Opera Birmingham, L'étoile at RNCM Opera, Alcina at Northwestern Opera, and the world premiere of The Ghosts of Gatsby at Samford Opera.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 58 territories and 205 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel ‘Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

