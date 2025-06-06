Olly Alexander To Star in National Theatre's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST West End Transfer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre announced that its sold-out, critically acclaimed production of The Importance of Being Earnest will transfer to the West End this autumn in a co-production with Sonia Friedman Productions. This reboot will run for a limited season at the Noël Coward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, from 18 September 2025 until 10 January 2026. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday 16 June at 12pm with over 20,000 tickets available for under £30 across the run.

This production directed by Max Webster, is a joyful and flamboyant reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy.

Actor and singer-songwriter, Olly Alexander (It’s a Sin, Channel 4; White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, @sohoplace) will play the role of Algernon Moncrieff in Webster’s staging of The Importance of Being Earnest with further casting to be announced.

Olly Alexander, singer, songwriter, actor, fashion icon and activist said, “I’m over the moon to be returning to a West End stage to take on the fabulous role of Algernon Moncrieff in Oscar Wilde’s most fun and favoured play. I’ve always hugely admired Wilde - he’s a true icon, not only a hugely successful and influential 19th century writer but also a trailblazing queer artist who fearlessly pushed against the expectations of society. He was a pioneer of LGBTQ+ rights before such a thing existed and I’m so excited and proud to get the chance to inhabit his work.”

Max Webster, director said, "I am ecstatic that The Importance of Being Earnest is transferring to the West End starring the brilliant Olly Alexander this September for a winter run. The creative team and I really wanted to honour Oscar Wilde's life and work and celebrate his legendary wit, fabulousness and imaginative freedom with this production. We found that the play felt amazingly fresh and contemporary, and there was an incredible audience response night after night during its original run at The National Theatre. I can't wait to share this production again, with audiences in the West End, and am especially excited to work with Olly who I am certain will create a new and fabulous take on Wilde's iconic character Algenon Moncreiff.”

Being sensible can be excessively boring. At least Jack thinks so.

While assuming the role of dutiful guardian in the country, he lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy takes on a similar facade.

Unfortunately, living a double life has its drawbacks, especially when it comes to love. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

Olly Alexander is a singer, songwriter, actor and producer. Other screen work includes The Riot Club (Universal Pictures), Bright Star (Warner Bros) and Skins (E4). Other theatre work includes Peter and Alice (West End), The Aliens (Bush Theatre) and Mercury Fur (Old Red Lion/Trafalgar Studios). Between 2010–2023, Olly Alexander performed and recorded music under the name Years & Years. As Years & Years, he achieved two number one UK albums, ten UK Top 40 singles, was nominated for six BRIT Awards, and awarded the BRIT Billion Award. Albums include Communion, Palo Santo and Night Call as Years & Years and Polari, under his own name. In 2024, Olly Alexander represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest with his song Dizzy.

Max Webster is an award-winning theatre director, specialising in spectacular new work, opera and live music events. Recent acclaimed productions include Macbeth (Donmar Warehouse/West End), Life of Pi (Sheffield Theatres/West End/Broadway), Henry V (Donmar Warehouse) and The Lorax (Old Vic). He was Associate Director at the Old Vic from 2015 until 2019 and at The Donmar Warehouse from 2020 until 2024.

This production also features set and Costume Designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nicola T. Chang, movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, composer DJ Walde, physical comedy advisor Joyce Henderson, intimacy coordinator Ingrid Mackinnon, casting director Alastair Coomer CDG, dialect coach Hazel Holder and voice coach Shereen Ibrahim in the creative team.

Webster’s show was first performed in the Lyttelton Theatre from 21 November 2024 until 25 January 2025. Following a sold-out run at The National Theatre, it was subsequently released to cinemas worldwide through National Theatre Live. Over 165,000 people in the UK have watched this show.

