National Theatre Reveals Full Cast of HAMLET Starring Hiran Abeysekera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has announced full casting for Hamlet, directed by newly appointed Deputy Artistic Director Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), with Olivier Award winner Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) in the title role. This contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s tragedy will play the Lyttelton Theatre from September 25 to November 22, 2025, with a press night on October 2. The production will be broadcast to cinemas via National Theatre Live from January 22, 2026.

Joining Abeysekera are Joe Bolland (Guildenstern), Phil Cheadle (Marcellus), Ayesha Dharker (Gertrude), Ryan Ellsworth (Ghost), Tom Glenister (Laertes), Mary Higgins (Osric), Liz Jadav (Nurse), Kiren Kebaili-Dwyer (Fortinbras), Hari MacKinnon (Rosencrantz), Francesca Mills (Ophelia), Sophia Papadopolous (Cornelius), Alastair Petrie (Claudius), Siobhán Redmond (First Player), Seb Slade (Francisco), Geoffrey Streatfeild (Polonius), Noel White (Bernardo) and Tessa Wong (Horatio).

The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Ben Stones, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, composer Richard Taylor, movement director Ira Mandela Siobhan, fight director Kate Waters, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Martin Poile CDG, and associate director Georgie Staight.

Assisted performances will include captioned, audio-described, BSL-interpreted, and relaxed performances on select dates in October and November. For details and cinema screenings, visit hamlet.ntlive.com.