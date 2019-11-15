National Theatre Live Will Broadcast CYRANO DE BERGERAC and THE WELKIN

National Theatre Live will broadcast two productions, Cyrano de Bergerac and The Welkin.

Cyrano de Bergerac - 20 February

James McAvoy (X-Men, Atonement) returns to the stage in an inventive new adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac, broadcast live to cinemas from the West End in London.

Fierce with a pen and notorious in combat, Cyrano almost has it all - if only he could win the heart of his true love Roxane. There's just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of Cyrano - or can his mastery of language set Roxane's world alight?

Edmond Rostand's masterwork is adapted by Martin Crimp, with direction by Jamie Lloyd (Betrayal). This classic play will be brought to life with linguistic ingenuity to celebrate Cyrano's powerful and resonant resistance against overwhelming odds.

You can also see Cyrano de Bergerac on-stage at the Playhouse Theatre in London from 27 November 2019 to 29 February 2020. Find out more here.

For more information, visit http://ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/ntlout38-cyrano-de-bergerac. Tickets will be available and venues will be announced soon.

The Welkin - 21 May

One life in the hands of 12 women.

Rural Suffolk in England, 1759. As the country waits for Halley's comet, a young woman is sentenced to hang for a heinous murder.

When she claims to be pregnant, a jury of 12 matrons are taken from their housework to decide whether she's telling the truth, or simply trying to escape the noose. With only midwife Lizzy Luke prepared to defend the girl, and a mob baying for blood outside, the matrons wrestle with their new authority, and the devil in their midst.

James Macdonald (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) directs Maxine Peake (The Theory of Everything, Funny Cow) and Ria Zmitrowicz (Three Girls, Mr. Selfridge) in this bold and gripping thriller from Tony Award-nominated writer Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica, Skins). Broadcast live from The National Theatre in London.

You can also see The Welkin on-stage at The National Theatre in London from 15 January to 23 May 2020. Find out more here.

For more information, visit http://ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/77408-the-welkin. Tickets will be available and venues will be announced soon.





