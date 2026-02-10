NEXT TO NORMAL – ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING To Be Released As 2-CD Set

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ghostlight Records has announced the release of NEXT TO NORMAL – ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING as a special two-CD set on Friday, February 27. The album is currently available in streaming and digital formats.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical features music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. The CD edition will include a deluxe booklet with complete lyrics, color production photography, a synopsis, and a composer’s note from Kitt.

The London production, directed by Michael Longhurst, played at the Donmar Warehouse and later at Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End from June 18 to September 21, 2024. A filmed version of the production was screened in the United States as part of PBS’s Great Performances and was also shown in select cinemas in the UK.

The cast recording captures performances by Caissie Levy as Diana Goodman, alongside Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio. The production received four Olivier Award nominations in the UK, including Best New Musical.

When Next to Normal debuted on Broadway in 2009, it went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The musical explores mental illness, grief, and family dynamics through a contemporary rock-influenced score, with songs including “I Miss the Mountains,” “You Don’t Know,” and “I’m Alive.”

The London cast album follows Ghostlight Records’ 2024 release of Next to Normal (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – 15th Anniversary Edition, a newly remixed and remastered edition overseen by Tom Kitt.

NEXT TO NORMAL – ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING Track List

ACT 1

Prelude Just Another Day Everything Else Who's Crazy / My Psychopharmacologist and I Perfect For You I Miss the Mountains It's Gonna Be Good He's Not Here You Don't Know I Am the One Superboy and the Invisible Girl I'm Alive Make Up Your Mind / Catch Me I'm Falling I Dreamed a Dance There's a World I've Been Didn't I See This Movie? A Light in the Dark

ACT 2

Entr'acte Wish I Was Here Song of Forgetting Hey #1 Seconds and Years Better Than Before Aftershocks Hey #2 You Don't Know How Could I Ever Forget? It's Gonna Be Good (Reprise) Why Stay? / A Promise I'm Alive (Reprise) The Break Make Up Your Mind / Catch Me I'm Falling (Reprise) Maybe (Next to Normal) Hey #3 / Perfect for You (Reprise) So Anyway I Am the One (Reprise) Light