NEXT TO NORMAL – ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING To Be Released As 2-CD Set

The CD edition will include a deluxe booklet with complete lyrics, color production photography, a synopsis, and a composer’s note from Kitt.
Ghostlight Records has announced the release of NEXT TO NORMAL – ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING as a special two-CD set on Friday, February 27. The album is currently available in streaming and digital formats.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical features music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. The CD edition will include a deluxe booklet with complete lyrics, color production photography, a synopsis, and a composer’s note from Kitt.
The London production, directed by Michael Longhurst, played at the Donmar Warehouse and later at Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End from June 18 to September 21, 2024. A filmed version of the production was screened in the United States as part of PBS’s Great Performances and was also shown in select cinemas in the UK.
The cast recording captures performances by Caissie Levy as Diana Goodman, alongside Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio. The production received four Olivier Award nominations in the UK, including Best New Musical.
When Next to Normal debuted on Broadway in 2009, it went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The musical explores mental illness, grief, and family dynamics through a contemporary rock-influenced score, with songs including “I Miss the Mountains,” “You Don’t Know,” and “I’m Alive.”
The London cast album follows Ghostlight Records’ 2024 release of Next to Normal (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – 15th Anniversary Edition, a newly remixed and remastered edition overseen by Tom Kitt.
Prelude
Just Another Day
Everything Else
Who's Crazy / My Psychopharmacologist and I
Perfect For You
I Miss the Mountains
It's Gonna Be Good
He's Not Here
You Don't Know
I Am the One
Superboy and the Invisible Girl
I'm Alive
Make Up Your Mind / Catch Me I'm Falling
I Dreamed a Dance
There's a World
I've Been
Didn't I See This Movie?
A Light in the Dark
Entr'acte
Wish I Was Here
Song of Forgetting
Hey #1
Seconds and Years
Better Than Before
Aftershocks
Hey #2
You Don't Know
How Could I Ever Forget?
It's Gonna Be Good (Reprise)
Why Stay? / A Promise
I'm Alive (Reprise)
The Break
Make Up Your Mind / Catch Me I'm Falling (Reprise)
Maybe (Next to Normal)
Hey #3 / Perfect for You (Reprise)
So Anyway
I Am the One (Reprise)
Light
