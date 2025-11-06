Mountview Celebrates Names Dame Elaine Paige, Eddie Marsan OBE, and Giles Terera MBE As First Vice Presidents

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mountview has announced Dame Elaine Paige DBE, Eddie Marsan OBE, and Giles Terera MBE as its first-ever Vice Presidents as part of its 80th-anniversary celebrations. They join Dame Judi Dench, who has served as President of the school since 2006.

The honorary Vice President title recognises distinguished figures in the performing arts whose work reflects Mountview’s values and global reach. Paige, Marsan, and Terera have each maintained longstanding relationships with the institution as alumni, mentors, and advocates.

Principal and CEO Sally Ann Gritton said:

“In this 80th birthday year we are joyfully celebrating Mountview’s success and resilience by welcoming three extraordinary Vice Presidents to join us, supporting Dame Judi Dench our illustrious President. As champions of our work and our ambitions, Elaine Paige DBE, Eddie Marsan OBE and Giles Terera MBE epitomise the values of our world-class training. During these times of struggle in the arts and education, we are more energised than ever to inspire our students to challenge the status quo.”

Dame Elaine Paige said:

“Supporting the training of the next generation of artists has always been deeply important to me, and being invited to serve as Vice President further strengthens my connection to Mountview’s artistic leadership. I am deeply honoured to accept this role and look forward to continuing my close and meaningful association with the academy.”

Eddie Marsan OBE said:

“I wouldn’t have a career without Mountview—I owe this institution everything. I’m honoured to be Vice President of the school and look forward to helping it offer brilliant training to everyone, regardless of their background. Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not, and we must change that.”

Giles Terera MBE said:

“I couldn’t be more excited and honoured to be continuing my long association with Mountview. We need strong and daring young creative artists more than ever, and Mountview has always been at the forefront in providing rich foundational training for such artists.”

Founded in 1945 as a theatre club in Crouch End, Mountview began offering part-time training in 1958 and full-time courses in 1969. The school relocated to its purpose-built Peckham campus in 2018 and now offers degrees and professional training across performance, production, directing, and writing.

During its 80th-anniversary year, Mountview will host a series of celebratory initiatives—including an 80th Birthday Fund, participation in The Big Give Christmas Challenge, and a summer 2026 birthday event—while continuing its commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and community engagement in Peckham and beyond.

For more information, visit www.mountview.org.uk.