Mel Giedroyc to Narrate A CHRISTMAS CAROL with BBC Singers
The performance is at Milton Court Concert Hall on Wednesday 14 December, 7.30pm
BBC Singers announce that Mel Giedroyc is joining the BBC Singers and Principal Guest Conductor Bob Chilcott for the UK Premiere of Benedict Sheehan's A Christmas Carol. The performance will take place at Milton Court Concert Hall on Wednesday 14 December, 7.30pm.
Mel Giedroyc said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the BBC Singers in this classic Christmas tale at the Barbican this December. It's a joy to be bringing A Christmas Carol to life with all the fanfare it deserves: carols, storytelling and live music. I hope you can all join us for a truly festive treat."
Retelling the classic Dickens Christmas story, Sheehan's score features original music alongside traditional carols for all the family - including The First Nowell, The Truth from above, God rest you, merry gentlemen, The Sussex Carol and It Came Upon the Midnight Clear - but not before a first half filled with some of our best-loved Christmas choral music.
A Christmas Carol is at Milton Court Concert Hall on 14 December
The concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on Friday 16 December 7.30pm and will then be available for 30 days on BBC Sounds.
Image Credit: BBC
