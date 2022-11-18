Mel Giedroyc to Narrate A CHRISTMAS CAROL with BBC Singers

BBC Singers announce that Mel Giedroyc is joining the BBC Singers and Principal Guest Conductor Bob Chilcott for the UK Premiere of Benedict Sheehan's A Christmas Carol. The performance will take place at Milton Court Concert Hall on Wednesday 14 December, 7.30pm.

Mel Giedroyc said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the BBC Singers in this classic Christmas tale at the Barbican this December. It's a joy to be bringing A Christmas Carol to life with all the fanfare it deserves: carols, storytelling and live music. I hope you can all join us for a truly festive treat."

Retelling the classic Dickens Christmas story, Sheehan's score features original music alongside traditional carols for all the family - including The First Nowell, The Truth from above, God rest you, merry gentlemen, The Sussex Carol and It Came Upon the Midnight Clear - but not before a first half filled with some of our best-loved Christmas choral music.

A Christmas Carol is at Milton Court Concert Hall on 14 December

The concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on Friday 16 December 7.30pm and will then be available for 30 days on BBC Sounds.

Image Credit: BBC