Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN The Musical Will Transfer to Liverpool Playhouse For Christmas Season

Hope Mill Theatre has announced that their production of Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL will transfer to Liverpool Playhouse for a limited 5-week run over the Christmas season from 3 December 2025 – 3 January 2026, with a press night on 4 December 2025.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN will have its regional premiere at Hope Mill Theatre from 10 October 2025 – 30 November 2025, prior to the Liverpool run.

Casting to be announced.

William Whelton, CEO of Hope Mill Theatre said: We are thrilled to be taking YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN the Musical to Liverpool Playhouse this Christmas. This production marks the Regional Premiere of this hit musical and what better way to share it regionally than with audiences in Manchester and Liverpool. This transfer also marks another Hope Mill production running out of our home venue over Christmas and what we hope will be the beginnings of a wonderful collaboration with the team at the Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatre.

Nathan Powell, Creative Director of Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres said: “After recent festive hits like Rocky Horror Show, SIX and The Woman in Black, we're continuing our tradition of offering something a little different to panto – and this one's got tap-dancing monsters, outrageous jokes, and more eyebrow-raising than you can shake a lab coat at. Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is a big, bonkers, laugh-out-loud musical, that we know Liverpool audiences will love, and we're thrilled to bring it to the Liverpool Playhouse for Christmas. It's a joy to be working with our friends at Hope Mill Theatre, who have such a fantastic reputation for creating brilliant musicals, in this their 10th anniversary year. Watch this space, as we've exciting plans for the future too.”

Adapted by Mel Brooks from his legendary 1974 film starring Gene Wilder, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN tells the story of the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") who inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN marks the 10th Anniversary year of Hope Mill Theatre, which opened its doors in October 2015. Founded by Joseph Houston and William Whelton the Award-Winning venue has gained a reputation Nationally and Internationally for its in-house musical productions.

Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN has all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added. It will surely be the perfect opportunity for a production company to showcase an array of talents. With such memorable tunes as The Transylvania Mania, He Vas My Boyfriend and Puttin' on the Ritz by Irving Berlin, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN has a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, orchestrations by Doug Besterman & Mark Cumberland and original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman. This production will have direction and choreography by Nick Winston, musical direction and co-musical supervision by Francesca Warren, set design by Sophia Pardon, orchestration and co-musical supervision by Charlie Ingles, sound design by Ben Harrison, lighting design by Aaron J Dootson, video and projection design by Matt Powell, costume design by Lorraine Parry, wigs and make-up design by Nicola Thorp, associate choreography by Lauren Kate Hampton and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.

