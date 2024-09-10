Megan Ellis and More Will Lead UK Premiere of MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Initial casting has been announced for the UK premiere production of MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL, which will run at Leicester’s Curve theatre Thursday 10 April to Saturday 10 May 2025.

Rising star Megan Ellis, whose recent credits include SPRING AWAKENING, RENT, CARRIE and PARADE (all at Frogmore Paper Mill), as well as CAREEN (Birmingham Repertory Theatre) and GODSPELL (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), will take on the iconic role of Muriel Heslop.

She said,“This is such a ‘pinch me’ moment - Muriel’s Wedding is one of my favourite films of all time and I could not be more excited to be working with such an incredible team and playing Muriel herself in this UK premiere at Curve!”

Joining Ellis as Rhonda Epinstall - Muriel’s sassy and straight-talking friend - is Annabel Marlow, who originated the role of Katherine Howard in SIX at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. Marlow has since starred as Dot in The Watermill’s THE WIZARD OF OZ and has recently completed her second year at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her acclaimed solo comedy musical show, …IS THIS OKAY?.

Speaking about the announcement, Curve’s Chief Executive and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

“Curve has a solid record of celebrating upcoming actors on the cusp of big things, making debuts in leading roles with us here in Leicester. We are thrilled Megan Ellis is making her Curve bow in the iconic role of Muriel Heslop. Megan's comic brio is matched with her electrifying voice and she is joined by the equally sensational Annabel Marlow as Rhonda. Together, they lead a tremendous company in this all-singing, all-dancing celebration of finding the courage to be your authentic self.”

Based on the international cult classic 1994 motion picture ‘MURIEL’S WEDDING’ (written and directed by PJ Hogan, produced by Lynda House and Jocelyn Moorhouse),the Made at Curve and Global Creatures co-production of MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL is directed by Simon Phillips (PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, LOVE NEVER DIES) and choreographed by Andrew Hallsworth (PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT).

Book writer PJ Hogan has updated his own screenplay for the stage, and original music for MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL is written by award-winning multi-platinum selling artists Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, whose work spans the worlds of music theatre, opera, Coachella and Eurovision. The musical includes additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus & Stig Anderson originally written for ABBA.

Set design is by Matthew Kinley (LES MISERABLES), costume design by Gabriela Tylesova (LOVE NEVER DIES), projection design by Andrzej Goulding (STARLIGHT EXPRESS), lighting design by Natasha Chivers (SYLVIA, Old Vic Theatre) and sound design by Adam Fisher (EVITA, Curve). Isaac Hayward, who won the Helpmann Award for Best Musical Direction in 2018 for MURIEL’S WEDDING will join as Musical Supervisor. Casting is by Stuart Burt CDG CDA.

Winner of five Helpmann Awards, seven Sydney Theatre Awards, an Awgie Award, the 2018 Prize and an ARIA Award Nomination, MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL celebrated its world premiere in a co-production with the Sydney Theatre Company in November 2017 and returned with an Australian tour in 2019. It was hailed a smash hit by critics and audiences alike.

Undateable. Unemployable. Unstoppable.

Stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit, Muriel dreams of the perfect wedding – the white dress, the church, the attention.

Unfortunately, there’s one thing missing: a groom. Following her dreams to Sydney, Muriel ends up with everything she ever wanted – a man, a fortune and a million social media followers.

That’s when things start to go really wrong.

RSVP to the wedding of the year and enjoy this eccentric, laugh-out-loud musical based on the iconic Australian film.

MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL will run at Curve 10 April to 10 May 2025. To find out more about book visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call 0116 242 3595 or visit Curve’s Box Office in-person.





