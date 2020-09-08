Mazz Murray, Alice Fearn, Sandra Marvin and More to Perform in WEST END UNPLUGGED

WEST END UNPLUGGED will take place each Wednesday from 9th to 30th September.

Each Wednesday from 9th to 30th September, a dazzling line-up of the West End's most well-loved singers will perform alongside some of theatre's top musicians in West End Unplugged (live from L-Acoustics Creations in Highgate, London) - a series of four 45-minute charity concerts.

COVID-19 has dealt a devastating blow to the theatre community across the U.K., with shows closed across London's West End and around the country since March, and for the foreseeable future leaving all those involved with little or no income. This series of shows been produced to help raise funds for three charities that help the most in need across the entertainment industry.

Featuring top Olivier Award-winning talent from hit productions like We Will Rock You, Wicked, Beautiful, Come From Away, The Tina Turner Musical, the concerts will feature a mixture of show tunes and some of the performers' personal favourite songs.

The series is presented by choreographer Anthony Van Last and Music Director Ben Goddard and promises to be a joyful mix of music and relaxed chat.

Guests stars include: Mazz Murray, Alice Fearn, Sandra Marvin, Hugh Maynard, Aisha Jawando, Richard Fleeshman and Celinde Schoenmaker, Tim Howar, Siobhan McCarthy, Joe Stilgoe, Hanna Waddingham, David Bedella, Cavin Cornwall and Katie Brayben.

As has long been the way of the entertainment, everyone involved, from the performers to all of the technicians and technical equipment suppliers, have come together and given their time for free to mount these concerts.

"All funds raised on the day will benefit three amazing charities: Backup-The Technical Entertainment Charity, Help Musicians UK, Theatre Artists Fund," says theatre sound designer and the shows' producer, Bobby Aitken. "We feel that between them, these three charities best represent everyone in our theatre family."

The concerts are free to watch, with the hope and expectation that those viewing will respond generously to the appeal for donations.

All four concerts will be streamed as live at 7:30 pm (GMT). You can watch the shows by going to WestEndUnplugged.com.

For more information and photography, visit l-acousticsnewsroom.com.

