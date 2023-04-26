Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park Will Join the Cast of CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Next Month

The producers of the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End have announced that from Monday 29 May 2023, star of HBO's Euphoria Maude Apatow will play 'Sally Bowles' and star of NBC's Quantum Leap and Netflix's Sandman Mason Alexander Park will play 'The Emcee' with Beverley Klein as 'Fraulein Schneider' and Teddy Kempner as 'Herr Schultz'.

At certain performances, the role of Sally Bowles will be played by Emily Benjamin.

Maude Apatow currently stars as Lexi Howard in HBO's critically acclaimed series Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson. The Emmy and BAFTA-nominated series will begin production on its third season later this year. Apatow is currently starring as Audrey in Little Shop of Horror Off-Broadway until the end of this month. Other television credits include Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood and a recurring role alongside Lena Dunham in Season 4 of HBO's Girls. On the big screen, Maude co-starred opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in The King of Staten Island. She also worked with Sam Levinson in the high school thriller Assassination Nation alongside Odessa Young and Bill Skarsgard, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 and was the highest selling film of the festival that year. Other film credits include The House of Tomorrow, Other People, This is 40, Funny People and Knocked Up.

Mason Alexander Park is a nonbinary performer and writer currently shooting the second season of Quantum Leap for NBC. They also appear as Desire in Neil Gaiman's The Sandman for Netflix. Previous series include Netflix's live action adaptation of the hit anime Cowboy Bebop and Amazon's Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina. Mason was recently seen in the feature National Anthem, which premiered at SXSW this year. Their many theatre credits include the title role in the first Broadway National Tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Charlotte Von Mahlsdorf in a reimagined I Am My Own Wife at the Long Wharf Theatre) and The Emcee in Cabaret for which they received the Helen Hayes Award.

Maude Apatow said today "Playing Sally Bowles has always been a dream of mine, and I am so grateful to be joining such a spectacular production."

Mason Alexander Park said today "I am so thrilled to be joining this remarkable production playing a role that has changed my life continuously over the years, in a show that is unfortunately more timely than ever. I remember being so moved by the show last year, and turning over my shoulder with tears in my eyes at the interval to see Maude Apatow perched behind me. Cut to a full calendar year from that performance, and we will be doing our first preview paired together as Emcee and Sally. To sing these songs and tell this story as a trans person in a time in which many of the themes of the show are slowly reentering the public consciousness, with politicians targeting my community and the communities at the center of this piece is a harrowing, exciting, and necessary challenge that I am so looking forward to taking on. Come to the Cabaret!"

Beverley Klein's many theatre credits include Candide, Romeo and Juliet, Summerfolk, Ivanov, Platanov and The Villains Opera, all at The National Theatre, Caroline, or Change and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, both at Chichester Festival, Fiddler on the Roof at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre and the West End's Savoy Theatre, the original cast of Les Miserables at the Barbican and Palace Theatres and Piaf at Nottingham Playhouse and Oldham Coliseum, for which she won the Manchester Evening News Award for Best Actress.



Teddy Kempner's many West End credits include Caroline, or Change at the Playhouse Theatre, Kiss Me, Kate at the Victoria Palace, City of Angels at the Prince of Wales, Company and Pacific Overtures, both at The Donmar Warehouse, Bitter Wheat at the Garrick Theatre and Snoopy at the Duchess Theatre for which he was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actor. For the Royal Shakespeare Company he has appeared in The Merry Wives of Windsor, Three Sisters and Nicholas Nickleby. His touring credits include Acorn Antiques - The Musical and Girl from the North Country.

The final performance for John McCrea as 'The Emcee' and Aimee Lou Wood as 'Sally Bowles' will be Saturday 27 May 2023.

As a member of the original cast of this production, Emily has been a swing and understudy to the role of Sally Bowles since the show opened. Her other West End theatre credits include Bat Out of Hell The Musical at the London Coliseum and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Bridge Theatre.

The cast also includes Nathan Ives Moiba as 'Cliff Bradshaw', Danny Mahoney as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Michelle Bishop as 'Fraulein Kost'. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin and Callum Sterling.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards and most recently the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.