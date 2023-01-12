Matt Forde's POLITICAL PARTY Extends Through July 2023





Following a successful Political Party West End residency extension, Matt Forde is extending again through July 2023. The news coincides with Sir Keir Starmer (sold-out), Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel (sold-out), Eddie Izzard, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Ian Blackford announced for the upcoming guest line-up .

On the 23rd January, Matt is set to interview two of the UK's most legendary broadcasters: former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis alongside former BBC North America editor Jon Sopel, to discuss their departure from the corporation and their recently launched daily news podcast, The News Agents.

On the 6th February, Matt speaks to the former Leader of the SNP in Westminster, Ian Blackford, who recently stepped down after five turbulent years in charge. Blackford is one of the party's heaviest hitters.

On the 20th February, Matt will interview leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer. His previous appearance on Political Party in 2021 saw him share hilarious stories from his time in law and politics and candidly reflect on how he handles the pressure. Now he's on the brink of becoming our next Prime Minister, this appearance promises to be one of the most talked about yet.

On the 6th March, Matt will be joined by the two-time Emmy-award winning gender-fluid stand-up comedian, actor and activist Eddie Izzard, who recently came second in her bid to become Labour's parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Central. One of the greatest stand-up comedians the UK has ever produced, Izzard was named on a list of the biggest private donors to the Labour Party in 1998, and has continued to campaign for the Labour Party.

On the 20th March, Matt interviews Channel 4's longest serving News anchor after the departure of Jon Snow, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, following his calls for a black or Asian boss of a UK TV channel. Since joining Channel 4 in 1998, Guru-Murthy has covered five British general elections and fronted big events from the Omagh bombing, 9/11, the Mumbai attacks, to special war reports from Syria, Yemen and Gaza.

Political Party tickets are available to buy now at mattforde.com

After 70 sold out Political Party shows at Westminster's The Other Palace, Matt moved to the West End's Duchess Theatre for a fortnightly residency in September 2021 which was subsequently extended in August 2022. Since 2013, Forde has interviewed political figures including Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon, Tony Blair, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Angela Rayner, Michael Heseltine, Anthony Scaramucci, Alastair Campbell, Gordon Brown and Gary Neville.

The UK's leading political podcast has over 7 million downloads and is regularly included in iTunes' Top 10 comedy podcasts. The British Podcast Award nominated show was recently listed by Mace Magazine as the Number 1 Political Podcast and by The i newspaper as one of the 50 Greatest Podcasts, adding to top podcast picks in the press from titles including The Observer, The Telegraph, The Guardian, Radio Times and ShortList.

Matt has voiced and written for two series of the Spitting Image. Since returning in 2020 the show has delivered record subscribers for BritBox UK, the BBC and ITV created streaming platform, as well as picking up huge critical acclaim. Across official social media channels, series content has been hugely popular with over 200 million views globally, three No. 1 trending videos on YouTube and achieved praise across political the political divide. Written by Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley, Spitting Image Live will tread the boards of The Birmingham Rep from 1 Feb - 12 Mar 2023.

Matt is currently co-hosting British Scandal with Alice Levine, a new audio series exploring the gripping stories, fascinating characters and critical questions arising on a journey through some of the biggest UK scandals and available on all major UK podcast platforms. The debut episode shot straight to the No 1 slot in the Apple podcast chart.

Matt's first book Politically Homeless was listed by The Sunday Times as one the Best Political Books of 2020.

Matt has hosted four series of Unspun with Matt Forde on Dave, receiving several nominations at the Broadcast Digital Awards, and has numerous other broadcast credits including: Spitting Image (BritBox/ITV), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), The Last Leg (Channel 4), Mock The Week (BBC Two), 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave) Rory Bremner's Coalition Report and Rory Bremner's Election Report (BBC Two), Question Time (BBC One), This Week (BBC One), Newsnight (BBC Two) and Daily Politics (BBC Two). Matt currently presents Absolute Radio's weekly Rock n Roll Football Show.