Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matt Forde's POLITICAL PARTY Extends Through July 2023

Learn more about the upcoming guests here!

Jan. 12, 2023  


Matt Forde's POLITICAL PARTY Extends Through July 2023

Following a successful Political Party West End residency extension, Matt Forde is extending again through July 2023. The news coincides with Sir Keir Starmer (sold-out), Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel (sold-out), Eddie Izzard, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Ian Blackford announced for the upcoming guest line-up .

On the 23rd January, Matt is set to interview two of the UK's most legendary broadcasters: former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis alongside former BBC North America editor Jon Sopel, to discuss their departure from the corporation and their recently launched daily news podcast, The News Agents.

On the 6th February, Matt speaks to the former Leader of the SNP in Westminster, Ian Blackford, who recently stepped down after five turbulent years in charge. Blackford is one of the party's heaviest hitters.

On the 20th February, Matt will interview leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer. His previous appearance on Political Party in 2021 saw him share hilarious stories from his time in law and politics and candidly reflect on how he handles the pressure. Now he's on the brink of becoming our next Prime Minister, this appearance promises to be one of the most talked about yet.

On the 6th March, Matt will be joined by the two-time Emmy-award winning gender-fluid stand-up comedian, actor and activist Eddie Izzard, who recently came second in her bid to become Labour's parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Central. One of the greatest stand-up comedians the UK has ever produced, Izzard was named on a list of the biggest private donors to the Labour Party in 1998, and has continued to campaign for the Labour Party.

On the 20th March, Matt interviews Channel 4's longest serving News anchor after the departure of Jon Snow, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, following his calls for a black or Asian boss of a UK TV channel. Since joining Channel 4 in 1998, Guru-Murthy has covered five British general elections and fronted big events from the Omagh bombing, 9/11, the Mumbai attacks, to special war reports from Syria, Yemen and Gaza.

Political Party tickets are available to buy now at mattforde.com

After 70 sold out Political Party shows at Westminster's The Other Palace, Matt moved to the West End's Duchess Theatre for a fortnightly residency in September 2021 which was subsequently extended in August 2022. Since 2013, Forde has interviewed political figures including Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon, Tony Blair, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Angela Rayner, Michael Heseltine, Anthony Scaramucci, Alastair Campbell, Gordon Brown and Gary Neville.

The UK's leading political podcast has over 7 million downloads and is regularly included in iTunes' Top 10 comedy podcasts. The British Podcast Award nominated show was recently listed by Mace Magazine as the Number 1 Political Podcast and by The i newspaper as one of the 50 Greatest Podcasts, adding to top podcast picks in the press from titles including The Observer, The Telegraph, The Guardian, Radio Times and ShortList.

Matt has voiced and written for two series of the Spitting Image. Since returning in 2020 the show has delivered record subscribers for BritBox UK, the BBC and ITV created streaming platform, as well as picking up huge critical acclaim. Across official social media channels, series content has been hugely popular with over 200 million views globally, three No. 1 trending videos on YouTube and achieved praise across political the political divide. Written by Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley, Spitting Image Live will tread the boards of The Birmingham Rep from 1 Feb - 12 Mar 2023.

Matt is currently co-hosting British Scandal with Alice Levine, a new audio series exploring the gripping stories, fascinating characters and critical questions arising on a journey through some of the biggest UK scandals and available on all major UK podcast platforms. The debut episode shot straight to the No 1 slot in the Apple podcast chart.

Matt's first book Politically Homeless was listed by The Sunday Times as one the Best Political Books of 2020.

Matt has hosted four series of Unspun with Matt Forde on Dave, receiving several nominations at the Broadcast Digital Awards, and has numerous other broadcast credits including: Spitting Image (BritBox/ITV), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), The Last Leg (Channel 4), Mock The Week (BBC Two), 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave) Rory Bremner's Coalition Report and Rory Bremner's Election Report (BBC Two), Question Time (BBC One), This Week (BBC One), Newsnight (BBC Two) and Daily Politics (BBC Two). Matt currently presents Absolute Radio's weekly Rock n Roll Football Show.




Cast Announced For UK Tour of QUALITY STREET Photo
Cast Announced For UK Tour of QUALITY STREET
The cast has been announced for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023. The popularity of J.M. Barrie’s romantic comedy was such a sensation in its day that it gave its name to the UK’s most loved chocolates: Quality Street™. 
Bristol Old Vic Announces Research Project To Explain The Magic Of Theatre Photo
Bristol Old Vic Announces Research Project To Explain The Magic Of Theatre
What is it about the magic of theatre that makes our hearts race? When are we so immersed in the show that we lose track of time? Do we all shed a tear at the same moment, and do we collectively hold our breath? Bristol Old Vic and a team of researchers in neuropsychology from across Bristol and Bath want to find out.  
London Classic Theatre Announce Cast For UK Tour of ABIGAILS PARTY Photo
London Classic Theatre Announce Cast For UK Tour of ABIGAIL'S PARTY
London Classic Theatre has announced the full cast for their UK tour of Mike Leigh's classic comedy, Abigail's Party. Michael Cabot, the founder and artistic director of London Classic Theatre, directs Rebecca Birch (Beverly), Jo Castleton (Susan), Alice De-Warrenne (Angela), George Readshaw (Tony) and Tom Richardson (Laurence). 
Michael Dylan, Dave Hearn, and Amy Revelle Will Lead THE TIME MACHINE 2023 UK Tour Photo
Michael Dylan, Dave Hearn, and Amy Revelle Will Lead THE TIME MACHINE 2023 UK Tour
Michael Dylan (The Stage Award 2022 for Wilf), Dave Hearn (founding member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre) and Amy Revelle (Offside), will star in the UK premiere of The Time Machine, a fast-paced and wise-cracking retelling of the world-famous novel by H.G. Wells, written by Steven Canny and John Nicholson, based on a story created with Mark Shanahan.   

More Hot Stories For You


Hackney Empire Announces 2023 Spring Season Featuring Comedians, Operas & MoreHackney Empire Announces 2023 Spring Season Featuring Comedians, Operas & More
January 11, 2023

Hackney Empire has announced details of the Spring 2023 season, running from January to April, with an eclectic mix of comedy, music, opera, theatre and talent showcases.
KISSED BY A FLAME Debuts at The Pleasance Next MonthKISSED BY A FLAME Debuts at The Pleasance Next Month
January 11, 2023

From the writer of In Conversation with Graham Norton, Simon Perrott brings his honest and heart wrenching reflection on queer love to The Pleasance this February. A romantic tragedy for our times, Kissed by a Flame is a window into the final months of that once- in-a-lifetime kind of love. Kissed by a Flame is peppered with beautiful, tragic, and bittersweet moments that will bind audiences together in this deep exploration of grief.
The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre Announce The MTFest 2023 Programme, EUGENIUS At The Turbine and HEATHERS ExtensionThe Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre Announce The MTFest 2023 Programme, EUGENIUS At The Turbine and HEATHERS Extension
January 11, 2023

The Other Palace & Turbine Theatre have announced that MTFestUK 2023 will be  showcasing eight new musicals over a two week period, across both The Other Palace Studio and The Turbine Theatre.
Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces Cast For VILLAGE IDIOTTheatre Royal Stratford East Announces Cast For VILLAGE IDIOT
January 11, 2023

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced casting for their co-production with Nottingham Playhouse and Ramps on the Moon, the world premiere of Samson Hawkins’ new play VILLAGE IDIOT directed by Stratford East Artistic Director Nadia Fall.  
Cast Announced For THE OYSTER PROBLEM at Jermyn Street TheatreCast Announced For THE OYSTER PROBLEM at Jermyn Street Theatre
January 11, 2023

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the full cast of the world premiere of The Oyster Problem, the debut play by renowned historian and award-winning author Orlando Figes.
share