Manchester's Cultural Sector Generated Over £342 Million Last Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new report shows that Manchester’s cultural sector generated more than £342 million last year for the city. The Annual Culture Impact Survey, which was presented to the Manchester City Council’s Economy and Regeneration Scrutiny Committee on February 12, stated that this gives "indication of the sector’s post-pandemic recovery." Footfall at cultural venues stands at 93% of its pre-pandemic figure from 2019-20.

"Manchester benefits from a highly collaborative and well-connected cultural sector and there are a rich range of networks, neighbourhood-based projects, international initiatives and joint projects highlighted in this report that the council is also involved in supporting that contribute significantly to our economy and the social fabric of our city," the report states. "This report shares the breadth of work across the sector, the Council's role in support of the sector and highlights many of the projects and initiatives that contribute to making Manchester a truly significant global city for culture."

The Council invested a total of £23.1 million in arts and culture in 2023-24, through grants, contracts and operational budgets for Manchester Libraries and Manchester Art Gallery.

A total of at least 4,802 full-time jobs, as well as 16 apprenticeships and 2,284 volunteers have also been counted as part of the sector.

Read the full report here.

Comments