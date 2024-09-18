Magician Jamie Allan Will Bring AMAZE to the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magician Jamie Allan is bringing his critically-acclaimed show Amaze to the Criterion Theatre in London's West End from Friday 18 October to Saturday 23 November.

Combining state-of-the-art technology with timeless conjuring techniques, Amaze is a story-driven magic show that puts the wonder directly into the hands of the audience and makes them feel part of the magic.

Jamie said, “Amaze is a deeply emotional show for me to deliver, and is so very personal. It is incredibly rewarding to see the magic and my true story connect so deeply with people. Amaze is a show about a child who dreams of being a magician, and a huge part of that dream for me was to appear in my own West End show. In many ways, part of my story will be lived out on stage every night. An earlier version of the show opened at Marylebone Theatre this summer but we're expanding the show to be even more spectacular, and - most of all - more amazing. I can't wait to bring this turbo-charged new version of Amaze to the beautiful Criterion Theatre. I'm so excited to share this next chapter of Amaze with audiences in the West End.”

Known the world over as an innovative and ground-breaking high-tech magician, Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and smashed box office records. He premiered his brand of iMagic on ITV's This Morning in 1995 as a teenager, captivating audiences with his innovative approach. Since then, Jamie has continued to push the boundaries of modern illusions,incorporating holograms, laser beams, 3D video mapping, and interactive social media to engage and amaze spectators.

Creative Team:

Featured Artist Natalia Love

Co-created by Jamie Allan and Tommy Bond

Director Jonathan Goodwin

Producer Corey Ross

Executive Producer Steve Sterling

Creative Consultant Harry De Cruz

Senior Creative Designer Clare Nordbruch

The Believer Joe Wenborne

