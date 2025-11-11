Maggie Siff to Join Hugh Bonneville in SHADOWLANDS at Aldwych Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maggie Siff (Mad Men, Sons of Anarchy, Billions) will star as Joy Davidman, the spirited American poet whose unexpected love transforms the orderly academic life of C.S. Lewis — the celebrated author of The Chronicles of Narnia — in the West End production of William Nicholson’s beloved and deeply moving play SHADOWLANDS.

As previously announced, BAFTA, Primetime Emmy, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington, Twenty Twelve) will play C.S. Lewis.

What begins as a meeting of minds becomes an uplifting and powerful journey of love and the fragile beauty of life.

The critically acclaimed production, originally produced by Chichester Festival Theatre in 2019 and directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, will have a limited engagement at London’s Aldwych Theatre from Tuesday 5 February 2026 to Saturday 9 May 2026.

Based on a true story, SHADOWLANDS is written by William Nicholson and was adapted from his own original BAFTA Award-winning TV Movie. It soon became a West End smash-hit winning the Evening Standard Award for Best Play, followed by a triumphant Tony Award-winning Broadway transfer. In 1993 the play was adapted into a major feature film directed by Richard Attenborough and starring Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger, which subsequently won the BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film.