Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSICAL THEATRE RAVES Will Embark on a UK Club Tour Beginning Next Month

The first date on the Musical Theatre Raves 2023 tour is an Olivier Awards: Unofficial After Party on Sunday 2nd April at 9pm.

Mar. 06, 2023  

MUSICAL THEATRE RAVES Will Embark on a UK Club Tour Beginning Next Month

Following a roaringly successful launch at the iconic Heaven nightclub in 2022, Musical Theatre Raves will head out on a UK Club Tour from 2 April this year, playing at venues across the country.

With Bangers from Barnum, Huge Tunes from Hamilton and Mash-ups from Mammia Mia!, this is the ultimate night out for musical theatre fans, Dancing Queens and wannabe Tony Maneros alike.

And why not channel your inner leading role, and dust off your dressing-up box? Sandys, Dannys, Annas, Elsas and Mormons are all welcome; this is your party!

This is a night to park your worries at the door and let loose. Sing and dance along to your favourite stagey songs with the volume set to loud in this epic theatrical party.

Featuring live cameos from guest West End stars, fan-favourite musical hits, lip sync battles and a full musical theatre DJ set, you'll be grooving to the Greatest Showman and getting down to Six.

The first date on the Musical Theatre Raves 2023 tour is an Olivier Awards: Unofficial After Party on Sunday 2nd April @ 9pm.

Tour Dates

2/4/2023 London G-A-Y Heaven

5/5/2023 Brighton Pryzm

18/5/2023 Manchester Cargo (Vault Room)

20/5/2023 Coventry Cargo

2/6/2023 Brighton Pryzm

9/6/2023 Newcastle Digital

17/6/2023 Liverpool Camp and Furnace

18/6/2023 London G-A-Y Heaven

7/7/2023 Brighton Pryzm

7/7/2023 Bath Komedia

4/8/2023 Brighton Pryzm

13/8/2023 London G-A-Y Heaven

1/9/2023 Brighton Pryzm

16/9/2023 Liverpool Camp and Furnace

6/10/2023 Brighton Pryzm

13/10/2023 Cardiff Tramshed

20/10/2023 Sheffield Foundry

3/11/2023 Brighton Pryzm

3/11/2023 Birmingham The Mill

11/11/2023 Liverpool Camp and Furnace

10/12/2023 London G-A-Y Heaven




Bridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 Tour Photo
Bridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 Tour
The Edinburgh Comedy Award, Rose d’Or and South Bank Sky Arts Award winner will be taking her highly acclaimed show Who Am I? on tour this Autumn.
Jason Manford Joins Ricky Tomlinson as a Special Guest in IRISH ANNIES at Stockport Plaza Photo
Jason Manford Joins Ricky Tomlinson as a Special Guest in IRISH ANNIE'S at Stockport Plaza
Actor and comedian, Jason Manford has been announced to join Ricky Tomlinson as a special guest in Stockport in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.
Cast and Creatives Announced for the Revival of SUCKER PUNCH Photo
Cast and Creatives Announced for the Revival of SUCKER PUNCH
Roy Williams' SUCKER PUNCH will embark on its first major tour across England from March – June 2023 as part of theatre network Theatre Nation Partnerships made up of theatres and creative organisations across the country and the National Theatre.
REQUIEM: JOURNEYS OF THE SOUL Will be Performed as part of LEEDS 2023 Photo
REQUIEM: JOURNEYS OF THE SOUL Will be Performed as part of LEEDS 2023
Opera North and Phoenix Dance Theatre join forces with South African partners Jazzart Dance Theatre and Cape Town Opera to present a powerful, staged re-imagining of Mozart’s iconic Requiem, taking place as part of LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf & Kiran Sonia Sawar in BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf & Kiran Sonia Sawar in BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark Playhouse
March 3, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Brilliant Jerks at Southwark Playhouse!
Cast and Creative Team Announced For F**KING MEN at Waterloo East TheatreCast and Creative Team Announced For F**KING MEN at Waterloo East Theatre
March 3, 2023

Alex Britt, Charlie Condou, Derek Mitchell and Stanton Plummer-Cambridge are announced today as the cast in F**king Men, a fascinating, funny and provocative story of sex, love and connection.
Photos: First Look at the New Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at The Other PalacePhotos: First Look at the New Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at The Other Palace
March 3, 2023

All new production photos have been released from Heathers the Musical, to celebrate the new cast who started their run at The Other Palace on 21st February. The show is now booking until 3 September 2023.
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for OPERATION MINCEMEAT in the West EndFull Cast and Creative Team Announced for OPERATION MINCEMEAT in the West End
March 3, 2023

Following five sold-out development runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 & 2022, plus an extended Riverside Studios run last summer, the full cast and creative team for the West End premiere of Operation Mincemeat - a new musical, has been announced.
Billy Nevers, Jade Marvin, Luke Yates & More to Star in ROLES WE NEARLY PLAYED at The Union TheatreBilly Nevers, Jade Marvin, Luke Yates & More to Star in ROLES WE NEARLY PLAYED at The Union Theatre
March 2, 2023

West End stars unite for a light hearted evening of (horror) stories and performances from the roles they almost ended up playing - sadly is didn't go their way - but they can live out their fantasy of booking that role for one night only!
share