MUSICAL THEATRE RAVES Will Embark on a UK Club Tour Beginning Next Month

Following a roaringly successful launch at the iconic Heaven nightclub in 2022, Musical Theatre Raves will head out on a UK Club Tour from 2 April this year, playing at venues across the country.

With Bangers from Barnum, Huge Tunes from Hamilton and Mash-ups from Mammia Mia!, this is the ultimate night out for musical theatre fans, Dancing Queens and wannabe Tony Maneros alike.

And why not channel your inner leading role, and dust off your dressing-up box? Sandys, Dannys, Annas, Elsas and Mormons are all welcome; this is your party!

This is a night to park your worries at the door and let loose. Sing and dance along to your favourite stagey songs with the volume set to loud in this epic theatrical party.

Featuring live cameos from guest West End stars, fan-favourite musical hits, lip sync battles and a full musical theatre DJ set, you'll be grooving to the Greatest Showman and getting down to Six.

The first date on the Musical Theatre Raves 2023 tour is an Olivier Awards: Unofficial After Party on Sunday 2nd April @ 9pm.

Tour Dates

2/4/2023 London G-A-Y Heaven

5/5/2023 Brighton Pryzm

18/5/2023 Manchester Cargo (Vault Room)

20/5/2023 Coventry Cargo

2/6/2023 Brighton Pryzm

9/6/2023 Newcastle Digital

17/6/2023 Liverpool Camp and Furnace

18/6/2023 London G-A-Y Heaven

7/7/2023 Brighton Pryzm

7/7/2023 Bath Komedia

4/8/2023 Brighton Pryzm

13/8/2023 London G-A-Y Heaven

1/9/2023 Brighton Pryzm

16/9/2023 Liverpool Camp and Furnace

6/10/2023 Brighton Pryzm

13/10/2023 Cardiff Tramshed

20/10/2023 Sheffield Foundry

3/11/2023 Brighton Pryzm

3/11/2023 Birmingham The Mill

11/11/2023 Liverpool Camp and Furnace

10/12/2023 London G-A-Y Heaven