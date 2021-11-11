MOULIN ROUGE! Becomes First Show in the West End to Require Masks for Audiences

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The Independent has reported that Moulin Rouge! The Musical has become the first show in the West End to require that their audiences wear face coverings throughout the show. Mask-wearing is asked of audiences in the West End, but it is not mandatory.

The production will begin performances at Piccadilly Theatre on November 12, with an official opening night of December 8.

A spokesperson told The Stage: "Ambassadors Theatre Group and the producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical are asking all audience members to wear masks when attending performances at the Piccadilly Theatre, in order to keep the production company and audiences safe." They added that the policy would be "reviewed on an ongoing basis".

Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo lead the production in the roles of Satine and Christian.

Clive Carter (Olivier Award nominee for his performance as the Prince/Wolf in Into the Woods, and as Claude in Come From Away) will play the legendary Moulin Rouge impresario, Harold Zidler.

The principal casting also features Simon Bailey (Heathers, Jersey Boys) as The Duke, Jason Pennycooke (Olivier Award nominee for his performance as Lafayette/Jefferson in the original cast of Hamilton, Bobby Dupree in Memphis and Jacob La Cage Aux Folles) and Elia Lo Tauro (On Your Feet, Carousel) as the Bohemians Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago.

The club's famed entertainers known as the 'Lady Ms' will be played by Sophie Carmen Jones (Chicago, Jersey Boys) who will be Nini, Zoe Birkett (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Hair) as Arabia, Jonathan Bishop (Hamilton, In the Heights) who will play Baby Doll and Timmika Ramsay (Cinderella, Madagascar) as La Chocolat.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

