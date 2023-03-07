Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final Run

Performances run at the Kings Head Theatre 12 - 18 March 2023.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Following a five-star, sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe 2021, runs at Park Theatre, King's Head Theatre and a UK tour, the acclaimed tragicomedy Mediocre White Male is returning to the King's Head from the 12th-18th March for its final London run before being developed into a radio play for BBC Radio 4.

A satirical and searing portrait of male anger, fragility and vulnerability, Mediocre White Male follows the thirty-year-old central character, still living in the same town and trapped working in a crumbling tourist attraction. He longs for a simpler time of school nicknames, Pokemon cards and stable pronouns, a time when he could open his mouth without offending a colleague. But nostalgia is always dangerous...

Now commissioned as a Radio 4 drama, Mediocre White Male unpacks what it means to feel abandoned as the world changes, and confused in the face of a progressive agenda you don't fully understand. How do we handle the increasing anger and detachment felt across British society, where town is pitted against city, tradition against 'woke-ism' and he/him faces off against she/her/they/them? Returning to the stage will be co-writer and Dave Comedy award winner Will Close who has performed in the play since its inception.

Writers Will Close and Joe Von Malachowski conceived the show while reflecting on high school experiences and how, in a small-town ecosystem, no one challenged the behaviour of older men pursuing younger girls.

Co-writer and performer Will Close says, "I'm so excited to be bringing back MWM to the King's Head Theatre for what will be its final bow as a live show. It feels fitting to celebrate the life this play has had over the last couple of years, whilst also looking forward to its future in other mediums. The version of MWM for BBC Radio 4 is now in the works, and we're in the early stages of a new theatre piece too so there's a lot more on the horizon for both the character and us as writers! Let's get mediocre, one last time."




