MATILDA THE MUSICAL Extends Booking Period at Cambridge Theatre

The Royal Shakespeare Company's multi-award-winning production of Matilda The Musical is now booking through to 26 May 2024 with tickets for the new dates now on sale at www.matildathemusical.com

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical. On 27 February 2023, the cast of Matilda The Musical will perform at BBC Big Night of the Musicals at Manchester's AO Arena. The programme will be shown in a special 90-minute presentation on BBC One and on BBC Radio 2 in the spring.

More than a decade since the multi-award-winning production opened in London, this iconic British musical has been seen by 11 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide. Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

The current adult cast includes: Lauren Byrne (Miss Honey), Rakesh Boury and Amy Ellen Richardson (Mr and Mrs Wormwood) Elliot Harper (Miss Trunchbull) and Landi Oshinowo (Mrs Phelps). The ensemble includes: Felipe Bejarano, Angeline Bell, Oliver Bingham, Liberty Buckland, Thea Bunting, Michael Gardiner, Aaron Jenkins, Kate Kenrick, Ben Kerr, Sam Lathwood, Connor Lewis, Dianté Lodge, Kira McPherson, Gemma Scholes, Alistair So and James Wolstenholme.

From 14 March 2023, Sophia Goodman will join Victoria Alsina, Laurel Sumberg and Heidi Williams in the title role and Sekhani Dumezweni, Aidan Oti and Joseph Sharpe will join the company in the role of Bruce.

The young performers in the current London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Amanda and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are as follows: Mia Atkinson, Leo Babet, Florence Burt, Poppy Caton, Zuri-Michel Charalambou, Brodie Edwards, Jude Farrant, Riotafari Gardner, Finley Harlett, Lily Hanna, Tia Isaac, Miley Kayongo, Shayla McCormack, Isabelle Mullally, Jasmine Nyenya, Raphaella Philbert, Jack Philpott, Riley Plummer, Jasmine Pottinger-Scott, Ashton Robertson, Leon Saunders, Andrei Shen-U Shen, Noah Swer-Fox and Lucia Wratten. Kylan Denis continues as one of the actors who shares the role of Bruce.

Together with the film adaptation from the same core creative team - direction by Matthew Warchus, adapted for the screen by Dennis Kelly, with the music and lyrics of Tim Minchin, costume design by Rob Howell (set and costume design on the stage production), choreography by Ellen Kane (worldwide associate choreographer on the stage production) and original score by Christopher Nightingale (orchestrations and additional music for the stage production) - Roald Dahl's themes of bravery and standing up for what you believe in will continue to inspire young audiences all over the world.