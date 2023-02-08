Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Extends Booking Period at Cambridge Theatre

Performances have been extended 26 May 2024 with tickets for the new dates now on sale.

Feb. 08, 2023  
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Extends Booking Period at Cambridge Theatre

The Royal Shakespeare Company's multi-award-winning production of Matilda The Musical is now booking through to 26 May 2024 with tickets for the new dates now on sale at www.matildathemusical.com

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical. On 27 February 2023, the cast of Matilda The Musical will perform at BBC Big Night of the Musicals at Manchester's AO Arena. The programme will be shown in a special 90-minute presentation on BBC One and on BBC Radio 2 in the spring.

More than a decade since the multi-award-winning production opened in London, this iconic British musical has been seen by 11 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide. Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

The current adult cast includes: Lauren Byrne (Miss Honey), Rakesh Boury and Amy Ellen Richardson (Mr and Mrs Wormwood) Elliot Harper (Miss Trunchbull) and Landi Oshinowo (Mrs Phelps). The ensemble includes: Felipe Bejarano, Angeline Bell, Oliver Bingham, Liberty Buckland, Thea Bunting, Michael Gardiner, Aaron Jenkins, Kate Kenrick, Ben Kerr, Sam Lathwood, Connor Lewis, Dianté Lodge, Kira McPherson, Gemma Scholes, Alistair So and James Wolstenholme.

From 14 March 2023, Sophia Goodman will join Victoria Alsina, Laurel Sumberg and Heidi Williams in the title role and Sekhani Dumezweni, Aidan Oti and Joseph Sharpe will join the company in the role of Bruce.

The young performers in the current London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Amanda and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are as follows: Mia Atkinson, Leo Babet, Florence Burt, Poppy Caton, Zuri-Michel Charalambou, Brodie Edwards, Jude Farrant, Riotafari Gardner, Finley Harlett, Lily Hanna, Tia Isaac, Miley Kayongo, Shayla McCormack, Isabelle Mullally, Jasmine Nyenya, Raphaella Philbert, Jack Philpott, Riley Plummer, Jasmine Pottinger-Scott, Ashton Robertson, Leon Saunders, Andrei Shen-U Shen, Noah Swer-Fox and Lucia Wratten. Kylan Denis continues as one of the actors who shares the role of Bruce.

Together with the film adaptation from the same core creative team - direction by Matthew Warchus, adapted for the screen by Dennis Kelly, with the music and lyrics of Tim Minchin, costume design by Rob Howell (set and costume design on the stage production), choreography by Ellen Kane (worldwide associate choreographer on the stage production) and original score by Christopher Nightingale (orchestrations and additional music for the stage production) - Roald Dahl's themes of bravery and standing up for what you believe in will continue to inspire young audiences all over the world.




Review: PROMISES OF GRIEF, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: PROMISES OF GRIEF, VAULT Festival
Dian Cathal details the standardised reactionary clichés people fall into when faced with death. He is honest about his guilt and perfectly presents the numb resignation of someone whose exhaustion has taken over. After his mum passes of cancer three years after the ten predicted months, his dad dies of a broken heart and his brother Brian kills himself. It’s a lot. Everything he says is authentic and truthful and absolutely relatable. But there’s nothing more.
Becks Turner & G&T Theatre Present MELONADE At Vault Festival 2023 Photo
Becks Turner & G&T Theatre Present MELONADE At Vault Festival 2023
If 1 in 10 people in the UK have some form of dyslexia, and 80% of students are going undiagnosed in schools, how many kids are being cheated out of a proper education? This juicy game-show puts our education system to the test and asks why neurodiversity is so often branded as a weakness, when it could be our biggest strength!
Miracle Chance, Ellis Kirk & More to Join HEATHERS This Month Photo
Miracle Chance, Ellis Kirk & More to Join HEATHERS This Month
Heathers the Musical, will be ushering in a new cast from 21st February at The Other Palace, with the show now booking until 3 September 2023.
SOLT and UK Theatre Respond to New Department and the Appointment of a New Secretary Of St Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Respond to New Department and the Appointment of a New Secretary Of State
Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre respond to recent Government announcements of a new Department and the Appointment of a new Secretary of State.

More Hot Stories For You


Miracle Chance, Ellis Kirk & More to Join HEATHERS at The Other Palace This MonthMiracle Chance, Ellis Kirk & More to Join HEATHERS at The Other Palace This Month
February 7, 2023

Heathers the Musical, will be ushering in a new cast from 21st February at The Other Palace, with the show now booking until 3 September 2023.
Camden People's Theatre Announces Spring Season Including Frankie Thompson, Brian Mullin, and MoreCamden People's Theatre Announces Spring Season Including Frankie Thompson, Brian Mullin, and More
February 7, 2023

Camden People's Theatre presents a season of refreshing, inventive and bold works this Spring, featuring their flagship festival of brand new, unexpected performance, SPRINT and a roll-call of the most exciting and well-respected names in fringe theatre.
TREASON THE MUSICAL Will Release a Concert Album Ahead of Global Premiere in OctoberTREASON THE MUSICAL Will Release a Concert Album Ahead of Global Premiere in October
February 7, 2023

Treason the Musical will ignite this year with an album, recorded from last year's Theatre Royal Drury Lane concert, and finish with a 'bang' in October with the global premiere of the fully staged production of Treason.
NEWSIES Extends Until 30 July at Troubadour Wembley ParkNEWSIES Extends Until 30 July at Troubadour Wembley Park
February 7, 2023

The producers of Disney’s NEWSIES have announced a new booking period at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre due to overwhelming demand. NEWSIES will now run through to Sunday 30 July 2023. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.
Hackney Showroom Welcomes Six New TrusteesHackney Showroom Welcomes Six New Trustees
February 7, 2023

Hackney Showroom has welcomed six new people to its Board of Trustees to support their aims of producing outstanding live performance, fostering the careers of experimental theatre artists and creating a home where locals and artists can thrive.
share