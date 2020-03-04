MANOR to Play at the National Theatre Beginning in April

A violent storm sweeps the coast. Diana Stuckley and her daughter are struggling to keep the roof on their run-down manor house, when neighbours and strangers begin to appear on their doorstep, seeking shelter from the floods.

One of these unexpected arrivals is Ted Farrier, the charismatic leader of a right-wing organisation: he could be Diana's saviour - or pull the fragile household to pieces.

Stranded together, this explosive mix of people must survive the weather, and each other.

Nancy Carroll plays Diana and Ben Daniels plays Ted in this thrilling, witty new play. Michele Austin, Peter Bray, Gillian Dean, David Hargreaves, Shaniqua Okwok and Eliot Salt also join the previously announced Amy Forrest and Edward Judge.

Writer Moira Buffini is reunited with director Fiona Buffini for the first time since the acclaimed DINNER.

Set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Paule Constable, composition and sound design by Jon Nicholls, video design by Andrzej Goulding and fight direction by Kate Waters.

MANOR, a new play by Moira Buffini, will play from 7 April with the final performance 15 July.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You