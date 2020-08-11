MAMMA MIA! Cast and Stage Management Released From Contracts

Producers are preparing for the show to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Mamma Mia! cast members and stage management have been released from their contracts, The Stage reports. Producers are preparing for the show to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Producers have denied speculation that the musical will close permanently. A spokeswoman for the show has confirmed it will reopen at the Novello when theatres are allowed to operate without social distancing.

Prior to theatres closing in March, Mamma Mia! had already recast the majority of roles for a cast change in June 2020. The new contracts were to be for a year, from June 2020 to June 2021.

"We therefore were hoping to offer new six-month playing contracts from September 2020 to March 2021, but, now that the government has delayed reopening of theatres without social distancing and has said that they will not discuss future plans until November 2020 at the earliest, we have sadly had to release everyone from their contracts," producers said in a statement.

Producers plan to contract the new company when they are able to reopen.

Read more on The Stage.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You